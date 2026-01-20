 Skip to content
New Workers KV Dashboard UI

KV

Workers KV has an updated dashboard UI with new dashboard styling that makes it easier to navigate and see analytics and settings for a KV namespace.

The new dashboard features a streamlined homepage for easy access to your namespaces and key operations, with consistent design with the rest of the dashboard UI updates. It also provides an improved analytics view.

New KV Dashboard Homepage

The updated dashboard is now available for all Workers KV users. Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard to start exploring the new interface.