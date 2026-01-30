Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Reduced minimum cache TTL for Workers KV to 30 seconds
The minimum
cacheTtl parameter for Workers KV has been reduced from 60 seconds to 30 seconds. This change applies to both
get() and
getWithMetadata() methods.
This reduction allows you to maintain more up-to-date cached data and have finer-grained control over cache behavior. Applications requiring faster data refresh rates can now configure cache durations as low as 30 seconds instead of the previous 60-second minimum.
The
cacheTtl parameter defines how long a KV result is cached at the global network location it is accessed from:
The default cache TTL remains unchanged at 60 seconds. Upgrade to the latest version of Wrangler to be able to use 30 seconds
cacheTtl.
This change affects all KV read operations using the binding API. For more information, consult the Workers KV cache TTL documentation.