Workers for Platforms lets you build multi-tenant platforms on Cloudflare Workers, allowing your end users to deploy and run their own code on your platform. It's designed for anyone building an AI vibe coding platform, e-commerce platform, website builder, or any product that needs to securely execute user-generated code at scale.
Previously, setting up Workers for Platforms required using the API. Now, the Workers for Platforms UI supports namespace creation, dispatch worker templates, and tag management, making it easier for Workers for Platforms customers to build and manage multi-tenant platforms directly from the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Namespace Management: You can now create and configure dispatch namespaces directly within the dashboard to start a new platform setup.
- Dispatch Worker Templates: New Dispatch Worker templates allow you to quickly define how traffic is routed to individual Workers within your namespace. Refer to the Dynamic Dispatch documentation for more examples.
- Tag Management: You can now set and update tags on User Workers, making it easier to group and manage your Workers.
- Binding Visibility: Bindings attached to User Workers are now visible directly within the User Worker view.
- Deploy Vibe Coding Platform in one-click: Deploy a reference implementation of an AI vibe coding platform directly from the dashboard. Powered by the Cloudflare's VibeSDK ↗, this starter kit integrates with Workers for Platforms to handle the deployment of AI-generated projects at scale.
To get started, go to Workers for Platforms under Compute & AI in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
We've published build image policies for Workers Builds and Cloudflare Pages, which establish:
- Minor version updates: We typically update preinstalled software to the latest available minor version without notice. For tools that don't follow semantic versioning (e.g., Bun or Hugo), we provide 3 months’ notice.
- Major version updates: Before preinstalled software reaches end-of-life, we update to the next stable LTS version with 3 months’ notice.
- Build image version deprecation (Pages only): We provide 6 months’ notice before deprecation. Projects on v1 or v2 will be automatically moved to v3 on their specified deprecation dates.
To prepare for updates, monitor the Cloudflare Changelog ↗, dashboard notifications, and email. You can also override default versions to maintain specific versions.
Wrangler now includes a new
wrangler auth tokencommand that retrieves your current authentication token or credentials for use with other tools and scripts.
The command returns whichever authentication method is currently configured, in priority order: API token from
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN, or OAuth token from
wrangler login(automatically refreshed if expired).
Use the
--jsonflag to get structured output including the token type:
The JSON output includes the authentication type:
API key/email credentials from
CLOUDFLARE_API_KEYand
CLOUDFLARE_EMAILrequire the
--jsonflag since this method uses two values instead of a single token.
Zero Trust has again upgraded its Shadow IT analytics, providing you with unprecedented visibility into your organizations use of SaaS tools. With this dashboard, you can review who is using an application and volumes of data transfer to the application.
With this update, you can review data transfer metrics at the domain level, rather than just the application level, providing more granular insight into your data transfer patterns.
These metrics can be filtered by all available filters on the dashboard, including user, application, or content category.
Both the analytics and policies are accessible in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard ↗, empowering organizations with better visibility and control.
You can now duplicate specific Cloudflare One resources with a single click from the dashboard.
Initially supported resources:
- Access Applications
- Access Policies
- Gateway Policies
To try this out, simply click on the overflow menu (⋮) from the resource table and click Duplicate. We will continue to add the Duplicate action for resources throughout 2026.
The
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workerspackage now supports the
ctx.exportsAPI, allowing you to access your Worker's top-level exports during tests.
You can access
ctx.exportsin unit tests by calling
createExecutionContext():
Alternatively, you can import
exportsdirectly from
cloudflare:workers:
See the context-exports fixture ↗ for a complete example.
Wrangler now supports automatic configuration for popular web frameworks in experimental mode, making it even easier to deploy to Cloudflare Workers.
Previously, if you wanted to deploy an application using a popular web framework like Next.js or Astro, you had to follow tutorials to set up your application for deployment to Cloudflare Workers. This usually involved creating a Wrangler file, installing adapters, or changing configuration options.
Now
wrangler deploydoes this for you. Starting with Wrangler 4.55, you can use
npx wrangler deploy --x-autoconfigin the directory of any web application using one of the supported frameworks. Wrangler will then proceed to configure and deploy it to your Cloudflare account.
You can also configure your application without deploying it by using the new
npx wrangler setupcommand. This enables you to easily review what changes we are making so your application is ready for Cloudflare Workers.
The following application frameworks are supported starting today:
- Next.js
- Astro
- Nuxt
- TanStack Start
- SolidStart
- React Router
- SvelteKit
- Docusaurus
- Qwik
- Analog
Automatic configuration also supports static sites by detecting the assets directory and build command. From a single index.html file to the output of a generator like Jekyll or Hugo, you can just run
npx wrangler deploy --x-autoconfigto upload to Cloudflare.
We're really excited to bring you automatic configuration so you can do more with Workers. Please let us know if you run into challenges using this experimentally. We’ve opened a GitHub discussion ↗ and would love to hear your feedback.
A new Rules of Durable Objects guide is now available, providing opinionated best practices for building effective Durable Objects applications. This guide covers design patterns, storage strategies, concurrency, and common anti-patterns to avoid.
Key guidance includes:
- Design around your "atom" of coordination — Create one Durable Object per logical unit (chat room, game session, user) instead of a global singleton that becomes a bottleneck.
- Use SQLite storage with RPC methods — SQLite-backed Durable Objects with typed RPC methods provide the best developer experience and performance.
- Understand input and output gates — Learn how Cloudflare's runtime prevents data races by default, how write coalescing works, and when to use
blockConcurrencyWhile().
- Leverage Hibernatable WebSockets — Reduce costs for real-time applications by allowing Durable Objects to sleep while maintaining WebSocket connections.
The testing documentation has also been updated with modern patterns using
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, including examples for testing SQLite storage, alarms, and direct instance access:
Storage billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects will be enabled in January 2026, with a target date of January 7, 2026 (no earlier).
To view your SQLite storage usage, go to the Durable Objects pageGo to Durable Objects
If you do not want to incur costs, please take action such as optimizing queries or deleting unnecessary stored data in order to reduce your SQLite storage usage ahead of the January 7th target. Only usage on and after the billing target date will incur charges.
Developers on the Workers Paid plan with Durable Object's SQLite storage usage beyond included limits will incur charges according to SQLite storage pricing announced in September 2024 with the public beta ↗. Developers on the Workers Free plan will not be charged.
Compute billing for SQLite-backed Durable Objects has been enabled since the initial public beta. SQLite-backed Durable Objects currently incur charges for requests and duration, and no changes are being made to compute billing.
For more information about SQLite storage pricing and limits, refer to the Durable Objects pricing documentation.
R2 SQL now supports aggregation functions,
GROUP BY,
HAVING, along with schema discovery commands to make it easy to explore your data catalog.
You can now perform aggregations on Apache Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog using standard SQL functions including
COUNT(*),
SUM(),
AVG(),
MIN(), and
MAX(). Combine these with
GROUP BYto analyze data across dimensions, and use
HAVINGto filter aggregated results.
New metadata commands make it easy to explore your data catalog and understand table structures:
SHOW DATABASESor
SHOW NAMESPACES- List all available namespaces
SHOW TABLES IN namespace_name- List tables within a namespace
DESCRIBE namespace_name.table_name- View table schema and column types
To learn more about the new aggregation capabilities and schema discovery commands, check out the SQL reference. If you're new to R2 SQL, visit our getting started guide to begin querying your data.
-
Cloudflare Logpush now supports SentinelOne as a native destination.
Logs from Cloudflare can be sent to SentinelOne AI SIEM ↗ via Logpush. The destination can be configured through the Logpush UI in the Cloudflare dashboard or by using the Logpush API.
For more information, refer to the Destination Configuration documentation.
This emergency release introduces rules for CVE-2025-55183 and CVE-2025-55184, targeting server-side function exposure and resource-exhaustion patterns, respectively.
Key Findings
Added coverage for Leaking Server Functions (CVE-2025-55183) and React Function DoS detection (CVE-2025-55184).
Impact
These updates strengthen protection for server-function abuse techniques (CVE-2025-55183, CVE-2025-55184) that may expose internal logic or disrupt application availability.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React - Leaking Server Functions - CVE:CVE-2025-55183 N/A Block This was labeled as Generic - Server Function Source Code Exposure. Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/A React - Leaking Server Functions - CVE:CVE-2025-55183 N/A Block This was labeled as Generic - Server Function Source Code Exposure. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React - DoS - CVE:CVE-2025-55184 N/A Disabled This was labeled as Generic – Server Function Resource Exhaustion.
Pay Per Crawl (Private beta) - Discovery API, custom pricing, and advanced configuration
Pay Per Crawl is introducing enhancements for both AI crawler operators and site owners, focusing on programmatic discovery, flexible pricing models, and granular configuration control.
A new authenticated API endpoint allows verified crawlers to programmatically discover domains participating in Pay Per Crawl. Crawlers can use this to build optimized crawl queues, cache domain lists, and identify new participating sites. This eliminates the need to discover payable content through trial requests.
The API endpoint is
GET https://crawlers-api.ai-audit.cfdata.org/charged_zonesand requires Web Bot Auth authentication. Refer to Discover payable content for authentication steps, request parameters, and response schema.
Payment headers (
crawler-exact-priceor
crawler-max-price) must now be included in the Web Bot Auth
signature-inputheader components. This security enhancement prevents payment header tampering, ensures authenticated payment intent, validates crawler identity with payment commitment, and protects against replay attacks with modified pricing. Crawlers must add their payment header to the list of signed components when constructing the signature-input header.
Pay Per Crawl error responses now include a new
crawler-errorheader with 11 specific error codes for programmatic handling. Error response bodies remain unchanged for compatibility. These codes enable robust error handling, automated retry logic, and accurate spending tracking.
Site owners can now offer free access to specific pages like homepages, navigation, or discovery pages while charging for other content. Create a Configuration Rule in Rules > Configuration Rules, set your URI pattern using wildcard, exact, or prefix matching on the URI Full field, and enable the Disable Pay Per Crawl setting. When disabled for a URI pattern, crawler requests pass through without blocking or charging.
Some paths are always free to crawl. These paths are:
/robots.txt,
/sitemap.xml,
/security.txt,
/.well-known/security.txt,
/crawlers.json.
AI crawler operators: Discover payable content | Crawl pages
Site owners: Advanced configuration
This additional week's emergency release introduces improvements to our existing rule for React – Remote Code Execution – CVE-2025-55182 - 2, along with two new generic detections covering server-side function exposure and resource-exhaustion patterns.
Key Findings
Enhanced detection logic for React – RCE – CVE-2025-55182, added Generic – Server Function Source Code Exposure, and added Generic – Server Function Resource Exhaustion.
Impact
These updates strengthen protection against React RCE exploitation attempts and broaden coverage for common server-function abuse techniques that may expose internal logic or disrupt application availability.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A React - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-55182 - 2 N/A Block This is an improved detection. Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/A React - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-55182 - 2 N/A Block This is an improved detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic - Server Function Source Code Exposure N/A Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Free Ruleset N/A Generic - Server Function Source Code Exposure N/A Block This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic - Server Function Resource Exhaustion N/A Disabled This is a new detection.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where sending large messages to the WARP daemon by Inter-Process Communication (IPC) could cause WARP to crash and result in service interruptions.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
Python Workers now feature improved cold start performance, reducing initialization time for new Worker instances. This improvement is particularly noticeable for Workers with larger dependency sets or complex initialization logic.
Every time you deploy a Python Worker, a memory snapshot is captured after the top level of the Worker is executed. This snapshot captures all imports, including package imports that are often costly to load. The memory snapshot is loaded when the Worker is first started, avoiding the need to reload the Python runtime and all dependencies on each cold start.
We set up a benchmark that imports common packages (httpx ↗, fastapi ↗ and pydantic ↗) to see how Python Workers stack up against other platforms:
Platform Mean Cold Start (ms) Cloudflare Python Workers 1027 AWS Lambda 2502 Google Cloud Run 3069
These benchmarks run continuously. You can view the results and the methodology on our benchmark page ↗.
In additional testing, we have found that without any memory snapshot, the cold start for this benchmark takes around 10 seconds, so this change improves cold start performance by roughly a factor of 10.
To get started with Python Workers, check out our Python Workers overview.
We are introducing a brand new tool called Pywrangler, which simplifies package management in Python Workers by automatically installing Workers-compatible Python packages into your project.
With Pywrangler, you specify your Worker's Python dependencies in your
pyproject.tomlfile:
You can then develop and deploy your Worker using the following commands:
Pywrangler automatically downloads and vendors the necessary packages for your Worker, and these packages are bundled with the Worker when you deploy.
Consult the Python packages documentation for full details on Pywrangler and Python package management in Workers.
When using the Cloudflare Vite plugin to build and deploy Workers, a Wrangler configuration file is now optional for assets-only (static) sites. If no
wrangler.toml,
wrangler.json, or
wrangler.jsoncfile is found, the plugin generates sensible defaults for an assets-only site. The
nameis based on the
package.jsonor the project directory name, and the
compatibility_dateuses the latest date supported by your installed Miniflare version.
This allows easier setup for static sites using Vite. Note that SPAs will still need to set
assets.not_found_handlingto
single-page-application↗ in order to function correctly.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports programmatic configuration of Workers without a Wrangler configuration file. You can use the
configoption to define Worker settings directly in your Vite configuration, or to modify existing configuration loaded from a Wrangler config file. This is particularly useful when integrating with other build tools or frameworks, as it allows them to control Worker configuration without needing users to manage a separate config file.
The Vite plugin's new
configoption accepts either a partial configuration object or a function that receives the current configuration and returns overrides. This option is applied after any config file is loaded, allowing the plugin to override specific values or define Worker configuration entirely in code.
Setting
configto an object to provide configuration values that merge with defaults and config file settings:
Use a function to modify the existing configuration:
Return an object with values to merge:
Auxiliary Workers also support the
configoption, enabling multi-Worker architectures without config files.
Define auxiliary Workers without config files using
configinside the
auxiliaryWorkersarray:
For more details and examples, see Programmatic configuration.
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2-3 week cadence ↗ to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.14 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach ↗ - we will be focusing on specific resources to not only stabilize the resource but also ensure it is migration-friendly for those migrating from v4 to v5.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.
Resource affected:
api_shield_discovery_operation
Cloudflare continuously discovers and updates API endpoints and web assets of your web applications. To improve the maintainability of these dynamic resources, we are working on reducing the need to actively engage with discovered operations.
The corresponding public API endpoint of discovered operations ↗ is not affected and will continue to be supported.
- pages_project: Add v4 -> v5 migration tests (#6506 ↗)
- account_members: Makes member policies a set (#6488 ↗)
- pages_project: Ensures non empty refresh plans (#6515 ↗)
- R2: Improves sweeper (#6512 ↗)
- workers_kv: Ignores value import state for verify (#6521 ↗)
- workers_script: No longer treats the migrations attribute as WriteOnly (#6489 ↗)
- workers_script: Resolves resource drift when worker has unmanaged secret (#6504 ↗)
- zero_trust_device_posture_rule: Preserves input.version and other fields (#6500 ↗) and (#6503 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_custom_profile: Adds sweepers for
dlp_custom_profile
- zone_subscription|account_subscription: Adds
partners_entas valid enum for
rate_plan.id(#6505 ↗)
- zone: Ensures datasource model schema parity (#6487 ↗)
- subscription: Updates import signature to accept account_id/subscription_id to import account subscription (#6510 ↗)
We suggest waiting to migrate to v5 while we work on stabilization. This helps with avoiding any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized ↗. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.
Cloudflare WAF now inspects request-payload size of up to 1 MB across all plans to enhance our detection capabilities for React RCE (CVE-2025-55182).
Key Findings
React payloads commonly have a default maximum size of 1 MB. Cloudflare WAF previously inspected up to 128 KB on Enterprise plans, with even lower limits on other plans.
Update: We later reinstated the maximum request-payload size the Cloudflare WAF inspects. Refer to Updating the WAF maximum payload values for details.
We are reinstating the maximum request-payload size the Cloudflare WAF inspects, with WAF on Enterprise zones inspecting up to 128 KB.
Key Findings
On December 5, 2025, we initially attempted to increase the maximum WAF payload limit to 1 MB across all plans. However, an automatic rollout for all customers proved impractical because the increase led to a surge in false positives for existing managed rules.
This issue was particularly notable within the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset, impacting customer traffic.
Impact
Customers on paid plans can increase the limit to 1 MB for any of their zones by contacting Cloudflare Support. Free zones are already protected up to 1 MB and do not require any action.
You can now connect directly to remote databases and databases requiring TLS with
wrangler dev. This lets you run your Worker code locally while connecting to remote databases, without needing to use
wrangler dev --remote.
The
localConnectionStringfield and
CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_<BINDING_NAME>environment variable can be used to configure the connection string used by
wrangler dev.
Learn more about local development with Hyperdrive.
Workers applications now use reusable Cloudflare Access policies to reduce duplication and simplify access management across multiple Workers.
Previously, enabling Cloudflare Access on a Worker created per-application policies, unique to each application. Now, we create reusable policies that can be shared across applications:
-
Preview URLs: All Workers preview URLs share a single "Cloudflare Workers Preview URLs" policy across your account. This policy is automatically created the first time you enable Access on any preview URL. By sharing a single policy across all preview URLs, you can configure access rules once and have them apply company-wide to all Workers which protect preview URLs. This makes it much easier to manage who can access preview environments without having to update individual policies for each Worker.
-
Production workers.dev URLs: When enabled, each Worker gets its own reusable policy (named
<worker-name> - Production) by default. We recognize production services often have different access requirements and having individual policies here makes it easier to configure service-to-service authentication or protect internal dashboards or applications with specific user groups. Keeping these policies separate gives you the flexibility to configure exactly the right access rules for each production service. When you disable Access on a production Worker, the associated policy is automatically cleaned up if it's not being used by other applications.
This change reduces policy duplication, simplifies cross-company access management for preview environments, and provides the flexibility needed for production services. You can still customize access rules by editing the reusable policies in the Zero Trust dashboard.
To enable Cloudflare Access on your Worker:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Workers & Pages.
- Select your Worker.
- Go to Settings > Domains & Routes.
- For
workers.devor Preview URLs, click Enable Cloudflare Access.
- Optionally, click Manage Cloudflare Access to customize the policy.
For more information on configuring Cloudflare Access for Workers, refer to the Workers Access documentation.
