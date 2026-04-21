 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Network Overview page in the dashboard

Cloudflare Fundamentals

A new Network Overview page in the Cloudflare dashboard gives you a single starting point for network security and connectivity products.

From the Network Overview page, you can:

  • Connect resources with Cloudflare Tunnel - Create tunnels to connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare without exposing it to the public Internet.
  • Monitor traffic with Network Flow - Get real-time visibility into traffic volume from your routers.
  • Configure Address Maps - Map dedicated static IPs or BYOIP prefixes to specific hostnames.
  • Explore Magic Transit and Cloudflare WAN - Set up DDoS protection for your networks and connectivity for your branch offices and data centers.

To find it, go to Networking in the dashboard sidebar.

If you already use Magic Transit, Cloudflare WAN, or other Cloudflare network services products, your existing experience is unchanged.

Network Overview page in the Cloudflare dashboard