Network Overview page in the dashboard

A new Network Overview page in the Cloudflare dashboard gives you a single starting point for network security and connectivity products.

From the Network Overview page, you can:

Connect resources with Cloudflare Tunnel - Create tunnels to connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare without exposing it to the public Internet.

- Create tunnels to connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare without exposing it to the public Internet. Monitor traffic with Network Flow - Get real-time visibility into traffic volume from your routers.

- Get real-time visibility into traffic volume from your routers. Configure Address Maps - Map dedicated static IPs or BYOIP prefixes to specific hostnames.

- Map dedicated static IPs or BYOIP prefixes to specific hostnames. Explore Magic Transit and Cloudflare WAN - Set up DDoS protection for your networks and connectivity for your branch offices and data centers.

To find it, go to Networking ↗ in the dashboard sidebar.

If you already use Magic Transit, Cloudflare WAN, or other Cloudflare network services products, your existing experience is unchanged.