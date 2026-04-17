Homepage and sign-out for MCP server portals

MCP server portals display a homepage when users visit the portal domain in a browser.

The homepage shows:

The portal name and organization branding

The MCP endpoint URL with a copy button

Per-client connection instructions for Claude Desktop, Workers AI Playground, OpenCode, Windsurf, and other MCP clients

Authenticated users see their email address and a Sign out button. Selecting Sign out revokes all portal-level OAuth grants, deletes upstream server OAuth states, and redirects through Cloudflare Access logout. A confirmation page shows a summary of the revoked sessions.

For more information, refer to MCP server portals.