Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Audit Logs v2 — Organization-level support
Audit Logs v2 now supports organization-level audit logs. Org Admins can retrieve audit events for actions performed at the organization level via the Audit Logs v2 API.
To retrieve organization-level audit logs, use the following endpoint:
This release covers user-initiated actions performed through organization-level APIs. Audit logs for system-initiated actions, a dashboard UI, and Logpush support for organizations will be added in future releases.
For more information, refer to the Audit Logs documentation.