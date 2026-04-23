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Audit Logs v2 — Organization-level support

Audit Logs

Audit Logs v2 now supports organization-level audit logs. Org Admins can retrieve audit events for actions performed at the organization level via the Audit Logs v2 API.

To retrieve organization-level audit logs, use the following endpoint:

Terminal window
GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/organizations/{organization_id}/logs/audit

This release covers user-initiated actions performed through organization-level APIs. Audit logs for system-initiated actions, a dashboard UI, and Logpush support for organizations will be added in future releases.

For more information, refer to the Audit Logs documentation.