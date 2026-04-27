Archive and audit security action items

Introducing enhanced archiving capabilities for security action items within the Security Overview dashboard. This update allows security teams to maintain a cleaner workspace by removing resolved, accepted, or irrelevant items from their active list while maintaining a clear paper trail for compliance.

Why this matters

Managing a high volume of security insights can be overwhelming. Previously, users lacked a structured way to dismiss items without losing the context of why they were ignored.

With these new archiving options—False Positive, Accept Risk, and Other—you can now suppress items indefinitely with required rationale text for risk-based decisions. This ensures that your team remains focused on critical, actionable vulnerabilities while preserving institutional knowledge for audits.

Key features

Structured Archiving: Choose from specific categories to define why an action item is being moved.

Choose from specific categories to define why an action item is being moved. Required Rationale: For "Accept Risk" and "Other" categories, users must provide documentation, ensuring accountability for security decisions.

For "Accept Risk" and "Other" categories, users must provide documentation, ensuring accountability for security decisions. Audit Log Transparency: New API endpoints allow you to programmatically retrieve the history of status changes and rationale for any insight at the account or zone level.

New API endpoints allow you to programmatically retrieve the history of status changes and rationale for any insight at the account or zone level. Reversible Actions: Any archived item can be moved back to the active list at any time if the security context changes.

Note Archiving a suspicious activity item will remove it from the Security Overview page, but the activity will remain visible in your Security Analytics dashboard for deeper forensic analysis.

Example: Retrieve audit logs via API

To review the history and rationale of a specific archived issue at the account level, you can use the following API command: