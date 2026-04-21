WAF Release - 2026-04-21

This week's release introduces a new detection for a Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability in Apache ActiveMQ (CVE-2026-34197) and an updated signature for Magento 2 - Unrestricted File Upload. Alongside these detections, we are continuing our work on rule refinements to provide deeper security insights for our customers.

Key Findings

Apache ActiveMQ (CVE-2026-34197): A vulnerability in Apache ActiveMQ allows an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code. This flaw occurs during the processing of specially crafted network packets, leading to potential full system compromise.

Magento 2 - Unrestricted File Upload - 2: This is a follow-up enhancement to our existing protections for Magento and Adobe Commerce.

Impact

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code or gain full administrative control over affected servers. We strongly recommend applying official vendor patches for Apache ActiveMQ and Magento to address the underlying vulnerabilities.

Continuous Rule Improvements

We are continuously refining our managed rules to provide more resilient protection and deeper insights into attack patterns. To ensure an optimal security posture, we recommend consistently monitoring the Security Events dashboard and adjusting rule actions as these enhancements are deployed.