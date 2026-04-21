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WAF Release - 2026-04-21

WAF

This week's release introduces a new detection for a Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability in Apache ActiveMQ (CVE-2026-34197) and an updated signature for Magento 2 - Unrestricted File Upload. Alongside these detections, we are continuing our work on rule refinements to provide deeper security insights for our customers.

Key Findings

  • Apache ActiveMQ (CVE-2026-34197): A vulnerability in Apache ActiveMQ allows an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute arbitrary code. This flaw occurs during the processing of specially crafted network packets, leading to potential full system compromise.

  • Magento 2 - Unrestricted File Upload - 2: This is a follow-up enhancement to our existing protections for Magento and Adobe Commerce.

Impact

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code or gain full administrative control over affected servers. We strongly recommend applying official vendor patches for Apache ActiveMQ and Magento to address the underlying vulnerabilities.

Continuous Rule Improvements

We are continuously refining our managed rules to provide more resilient protection and deeper insights into attack patterns. To ensure an optimal security posture, we recommend consistently monitoring the Security Events dashboard and adjusting rule actions as these enhancements are deployed.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACommand Injection - Generic 8 - uriLogBlockThis is a new detection. Previous description was "Command Injection - Generic 8 - uri - Beta"
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACommand Injection - Generic 8 - bodyDisabledDisabled

Rule metadata description refined. Previous description was "Command Injection - Generic 8" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ACommand Injection - Generic 8 - body - BetaDisabledDisabled

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "Command Injection - Generic 8 - body" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AMySQL - SQLi - Executable Comment - BodyBlockBlock

Rule metadata description refined. Previous description was "MySQL - SQLi - Executable Comment" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AMySQL - SQLi - Executable Comment - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "MySQL - SQLi - Executable Comment - Body" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AMySQL - SQLi - Executable Comment - HeadersLogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AMySQL - SQLi - Executable Comment - URILogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AMagento 2 - Unrestricted file upload - 2LogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AApache ActiveMQ - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2026-34197LogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Sleep Function - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Sleep Function" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Sleep Function - HeadersLogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Sleep Function - URILogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Probing - uriLogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Probing - headerLogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Probing - bodyDisabledDisabled

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Probing" (ID: )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Probing 2 DisabledDisabled

This rule had duplicate detection logic and has been deprecated.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - UNION in MSSQL - BodyDisabledDisabled

This rule has been renamed to differentiate from "SQLi - UNION in MSSQL" (ID: ) and contains updated rule logic.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - UNION - 3DisabledDisabled

This rule had duplicate detection logic and has been deprecated.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS, HTML Injection - Embed Tag - URIDisabledDisabled

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS, HTML Injection - Embed Tag - HeadersLogBlock

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS, HTML Injection - IFrame Tag - Src and Srcdoc Attributes - HeadersLogDisabled

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS, HTML Injection - Link Tag - HeadersLogDisabled

This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AXSS, HTML Injection - Link Tag - URIDisabledDisabled

This is a new detection.