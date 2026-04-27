Unified workspace for Brand Protection

We have introduced a unified investigation workspace within Brand Protection to help analysts manage complex brand portfolios. Instead of jumping between individual queries, you can now consolidate your workflow into a single, cohesive view.

What's new

You can now elect multiple saved queries from your dashboard to generate a consolidated "Combined Matches" view. This allows you to triage results from different brand queries in one unified table

You can open query extended views in distinct tabs within the Brand Protection dashboard. This enables you to maintain multiple investigation contexts simultaneously and switch between them without losing your place.

You can reset your workspace using the new "Clear Selection" action, making it easier to pivot between different investigation sets.

Key benefits

Eliminate fragmented workflows by viewing all matches across different query buckets in a single table, reducing the need to click through dozens of individual query pages

Correlate related campaigns by seeing similar domains or infrastructure patterns that appear across multiple saved queries

Learn more in our Brand Protection documentation.