 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Security overview

Security overview provides a high-level overview of your domain. It allows you to identify security action items and review the security posture of your domain.

The Security overview page displays the following information:

  • If you are on a Free plan, the dashboard will display Traffic last 24 hours, which allows you to review traffic from the 24 hours that has been mitigated by Cloudflare. If you are on a Business, Pro, or Enterprise plan, the dashboard will display Traffic last 7 days, which allows you to review traffic from the last seven days that has been mitigated by Cloudflare.
  • Modules: The dashboard will display suggestions categorized on your security module.
  • All suggestions: The dashboard displays a list of suggestions to improve your security posture. Suggestions include:
    • Web application exploits
    • DDoS attacks
    • Bot traffic
    • API abuse
    • Client-side abuse
    • Domain settings
    • Web assets and endpoints
    • Rule templates
    • Detections