Security overview
Security overview provides a high-level overview of your domain. It allows you to identify security action items and review the security posture of your domain.
The Security overview page displays the following information:
- If you are on a Free plan, the dashboard will display Traffic last 24 hours, which allows you to review traffic from the 24 hours that has been mitigated by Cloudflare. If you are on a Business, Pro, or Enterprise plan, the dashboard will display Traffic last 7 days, which allows you to review traffic from the last seven days that has been mitigated by Cloudflare.
- Modules: The dashboard will display suggestions categorized on your security module.
- All suggestions: The dashboard displays a list of suggestions to improve your security posture. Suggestions include:
- Web application exploits
- DDoS attacks
- Bot traffic
- API abuse
- Client-side abuse
- Domain settings
- Web assets and endpoints
- Rule templates
- Detections
