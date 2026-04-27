WAF Release - 2026-04-27

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...80cec1dd N/A PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - Beta Log Block This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - Body (ID: ...e7265a4e ). The rule previously known as "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY" is now renamed to "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2903de89 N/A PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - Headers Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1036cfa6 N/A PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - URI Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...55ff389e N/A SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Beta Log Block This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Body" (ID: ...252d3934 ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT" is now renamed to "SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...346487f9 N/A SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Headers Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1ac6ceca N/A SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - URI Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...dd471337 N/A SQLi - Common Patterns - Beta Log Block This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Common Patterns - Body" (ID: ...cb5d0b9b ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - Common Patterns" is now renamed to "SQLi - Common Patterns - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...975c07b7 N/A SQLi - Common Patterns - Headers Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...05b1b06b N/A SQLi - Common Patterns - URI Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...dd0ba3c7 N/A SQLi - Equation - Beta Log Block This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Equation - Body" (ID: ...c2eb3e7f ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - Equation" is now renamed to "SQLi - Equation - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...3d1c2384 N/A SQLi - Equation - Headers Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...e1149ea6 N/A SQLi - Equation - URI Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...205adbb0 N/A SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - Beta Log Block This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - Body" (ID: ...3893c564 ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit" is now renamed to "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...ad2abbaa N/A SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - Headers Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...53acbc0d N/A SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - URI Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2b45a97d N/A SQLi - Benchmark Function - Beta Log Block This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Benchmark Function - Body" (ID: ...2ebc44ad ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - Benchmark Function" is now renamed to "SQLi - Benchmark Function - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...9889aadc N/A SQLi - Benchmark Function - Headers Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...491b28e9 N/A SQLi - Benchmark Function - URI Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...2aa649de N/A SQLi - Comparison - Beta Log Block This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comparison - Body" (ID: ...e7907480 ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - Comparison" is now renamed to "SQLi - Comparison - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...39e3e013 N/A SQLi - Comparison - Headers Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...f4bdb492 N/A SQLi - Comparison - URI Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...a1ff3b34 N/A SQLi - String Concatenation - Body - Beta Log Block This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - String Concatenation - Headers" (ID: ...2116d2fe ).The rule previously known as "SQLi - String Concatenation - Headers" is now renamed to "SQLi - String Concatenation - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...0d0e6c3b N/A SQLi - String Concatenation - Headers Log Block This is a new detection.(Former Id was ...846d1940 )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...26cc211f N/A SQLi - String Concatenation - URI Log Block This is a new detection. (Former Id was ...8fae8c84 )

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...eacc78ab N/A SQLi - SELECT Expression - Beta Log Block This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - SELECT Expression - Body" (ID: ...d0023a36 ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - SELECT Expression" is now renamed to "SQLi - SELECT Expression - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...630bb223 N/A SQLi - SELECT Expression - Headers Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...dcd6efb5 N/A SQLi - SELECT Expression - URI Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...18c47cea N/A SQLi - ORD and ASCII - Beta Log Block This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - ORD and ASCII- Body" (ID: ...d0d207f9 ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - ORD and ASCII" is now renamed to "SQLi - ORD and ASCII- Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...bdb1618f N/A SQLi - ORD and ASCII - URI Log Block This is a new detection.

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...1d0906b6 N/A SQLi - ORD and ASCII - Headers Log Block This is a new detection.