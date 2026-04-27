Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2026-04-27
This week's release focuses on new improvements to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.
Continuous Rule Improvements
We are continuously refining our managed rules to provide more resilient protection and deeper insights into attack patterns. To ensure an optimal security posture, we recommend consistently monitoring the Security Events dashboard and adjusting rule actions as these enhancements are deployed.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - Beta
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule
"PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - Body (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Beta
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule
"SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Body" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Common Patterns - Beta
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule
"SQLi - Common Patterns - Body" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Common Patterns - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Common Patterns - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Equation - Beta
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule
"SQLi - Equation - Body" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Equation - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Equation - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - Beta
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule
"SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - Body" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Benchmark Function - Beta
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule
"SQLi - Benchmark Function - Body" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Benchmark Function - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Benchmark Function - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Comparison - Beta
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule
"SQLi - Comparison - Body" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Comparison - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Comparison - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - String Concatenation - Body - Beta
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - String Concatenation - Headers" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - String Concatenation - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.(Former Id was
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - String Concatenation - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection. (Former Id was
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - SELECT Expression - Beta
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule
"SQLi - SELECT Expression - Body" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - SELECT Expression - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - SELECT Expression - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - ORD and ASCII - Beta
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule
"SQLi - ORD and ASCII- Body" (ID:
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - ORD and ASCII - URI
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - ORD and ASCII - Headers
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|SQLi - Destructive Operations
|Log
|Block
|This is a new detection.