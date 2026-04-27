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WAF Release - 2026-04-27

WAF

This week's release focuses on new improvements to enhance coverage.

Key Findings

  • Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.

Continuous Rule Improvements

We are continuously refining our managed rules to provide more resilient protection and deeper insights into attack patterns. To ensure an optimal security posture, we recommend consistently monitoring the Security Events dashboard and adjusting rule actions as these enhancements are deployed.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - Body (ID: ). The rule previously known as "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY" is now renamed to "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - HeadersLogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY - URILogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Body" (ID: ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT" is now renamed to "SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - HeadersLogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - URILogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Common Patterns - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Common Patterns - Body" (ID: ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - Common Patterns" is now renamed to "SQLi - Common Patterns - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Common Patterns - HeadersLogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Common Patterns - URILogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Equation - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Equation - Body" (ID: ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - Equation" is now renamed to "SQLi - Equation - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Equation - HeadersLogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Equation - URILogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - Body" (ID: ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit" is now renamed to "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - HeadersLogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit - URILogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Benchmark Function - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Benchmark Function - Body" (ID: ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - Benchmark Function" is now renamed to "SQLi - Benchmark Function - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Benchmark Function - HeadersLogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Benchmark Function - URILogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Comparison - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Comparison - Body" (ID: ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - Comparison" is now renamed to "SQLi - Comparison - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Comparison - HeadersLogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Comparison - URILogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - String Concatenation - Body - BetaLogBlockThis is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - String Concatenation - Headers" (ID: ).The rule previously known as "SQLi - String Concatenation - Headers" is now renamed to "SQLi - String Concatenation - Body".
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - String Concatenation - HeadersLogBlockThis is a new detection.(Former Id was )
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - String Concatenation - URILogBlockThis is a new detection. (Former Id was )
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - SELECT Expression - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - SELECT Expression - Body" (ID: ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - SELECT Expression" is now renamed to "SQLi - SELECT Expression - Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - SELECT Expression - HeadersLogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - SELECT Expression - URILogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - ORD and ASCII - BetaLogBlock

This is a new detection. This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - ORD and ASCII- Body" (ID: ). The rule previously known as "SQLi - ORD and ASCII" is now renamed to "SQLi - ORD and ASCII- Body".

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - ORD and ASCII - URILogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - ORD and ASCII - HeadersLogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ASQLi - Destructive OperationsLogBlockThis is a new detection.