Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Logpush subrequest merging for HTTP requests
When a Cloudflare Worker intercepts a visitor request, it can dispatch additional outbound fetch calls called subrequests. By default, each subrequest generates its own log entry in Logpush, resulting in multiple log lines per visitor request. With subrequest merging enabled, subrequest data is embedded as a nested array field on the parent log record instead.
- New subrequest_merging field on Logpush jobs — Set "merge_subrequests": true when creating or updating an http_requests Logpush job to enable the feature.
- New Subrequests log field — When subrequest merging is enabled, a Subrequests field (
array\<object\>) is added to each parent request log record. Each element in the array contains the standard http_requests fields for that subrequest.
- Applies to the http_requests (zone-scoped) dataset only.
- A maximum of 50 subrequests are merged per parent request. Subrequests beyond this limit are passed through unmodified as individual log entries.
- Subrequests must complete within 5 minutes of the visitor request. Subrequests that exceed this window are passed through unmodified.
- Subrequests that do not qualify appear as separate log entries — no data is lost.
- For more information, refer to Subrequests.