Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Introducing Redirects for AI Training
Cloudflare's network now supports redirecting verified AI training crawlers to canonical URLs when they request deprecated or duplicate pages. When enabled via AI Crawl Control > Quick Actions, AI training crawlers that request a page with a canonical tag pointing elsewhere receive a 301 redirect to the canonical version. Humans, search engine crawlers, and AI Search agents continue to see the original page normally.
This feature leverages your existing
<link rel="canonical"> tags. No additional configuration required beyond enabling the toggle. Available on Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans at no additional cost.
Refer to the Redirects for AI Training documentation for details.