Introducing Redirects for AI Training

Cloudflare's network now supports redirecting verified AI training crawlers to canonical URLs when they request deprecated or duplicate pages. When enabled via AI Crawl Control > Quick Actions, AI training crawlers that request a page with a canonical tag pointing elsewhere receive a 301 redirect to the canonical version. Humans, search engine crawlers, and AI Search agents continue to see the original page normally.

This feature leverages your existing <link rel="canonical"> tags. No additional configuration required beyond enabling the toggle. Available on Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans at no additional cost.

Refer to the Redirects for AI Training documentation for details.