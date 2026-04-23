Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
AAGUID restrictions and AMR matching for Access independent MFA
Independent MFA in Cloudflare Access now supports two additional organization-level controls:
- Restrict authenticators by AAGUID — Limit enrollment to a specific set of WebAuthn authenticators using their AAGUID ↗. This is useful for organizations that require FIPS-validated security keys or company-issued hardware. AAGUIDs are managed through a new List type.
- AMR matching — Skip the independent MFA prompt when the identity provider has already performed an equivalent MFA. Access reads the
amrclaim defined in RFC 8176 ↗ and matches supported values such as
hwk,
otp, and
fptto the authenticator types allowed on the application or policy. This prevents users from having to complete MFA twice when their identity provider already enforces it.
To get started, refer to Independent MFA.