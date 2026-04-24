Network Session Logs now available for all on-ramps

Zero Trust Network Session Logs are now generated for all traffic proxied through Cloudflare Gateway, regardless of on-ramp type. This includes traffic from proxy endpoints (PAC files) and Browser Isolation egress — on-ramps that previously did not generate session logs.

Customers who already consume the zero_trust_network_sessions dataset via Logpush or Log Explorer may see increased log volume if they use these on-ramps.

For field definitions, refer to Zero Trust Network Session Logs. For traffic analysis, refer to Network session analytics.