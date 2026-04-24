 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Network Session Logs now available for all on-ramps

Gateway Cloudflare One

Zero Trust Network Session Logs are now generated for all traffic proxied through Cloudflare Gateway, regardless of on-ramp type. This includes traffic from proxy endpoints (PAC files) and Browser Isolation egress — on-ramps that previously did not generate session logs.

Customers who already consume the zero_trust_network_sessions dataset via Logpush or Log Explorer may see increased log volume if they use these on-ramps.

For field definitions, refer to Zero Trust Network Session Logs. For traffic analysis, refer to Network session analytics.