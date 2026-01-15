Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
We've partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) again to bring their optimized FLUX.2 [klein] 4B model to Workers AI! This distilled model offers faster generation and cost-effective pricing, while maintaining great output quality. With a fixed 4-step inference process, Klein 4B is ideal for rapid prototyping and real-time applications where speed matters.
Read the BFL blog ↗ to learn more about the model itself, or try it out yourself on our multi modal playground ↗.
Pricing documentation is available on the model page or pricing page.
The model hosted on Workers AI is optimized for speed with a fixed 4-step inference process and supports up to 4 image inputs. Since this is a distilled model, the
stepsparameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted. Like FLUX.2 [dev], this image model uses multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.
With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:
With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:
The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:
JSON Schema for ModelRequired Parameters
prompt(string) - Text description of the image to generate
Optional Parameters
input_image_0(string) - Binary image
input_image_1(string) - Binary image
input_image_2(string) - Binary image
input_image_3(string) - Binary image
guidance(float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
width(integer) - Width of the image, default
1024Range: 256-1920
height(integer) - Height of the image, default
768Range: 256-1920
seed(integer) - Seed for reproducibility
Note: Since this is a distilled model, the
stepsparameter is fixed at 4 and cannot be adjusted.
Through Workers AI Binding:
-
We have expanded the reporting capabilities of the Cloudflare URL Scanner. In addition to existing JSON and HAR exports, users can now generate and download a PDF report directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. This update streamlines how security analysts can share findings with stakeholders who may not have access to the Cloudflare dashboard or specialized tools to parse JSON and HAR files.
Key Benefits:
- Consolidate scan results, including screenshots, security signatures, and metadata, into a single, portable document
- Easily share professional-grade summaries with non-technical stakeholders or legal teams for faster incident response
What’s new:
- PDF Export Button: A new download option is available in the URL Scanner results page within the Cloudflare dashboard
- Unified Documentation: Access all scan details—from high-level summaries to specific security flags—in one offline-friendly file
To get started with the URL Scanner and explore our reporting capabilities, visit the URL Scanner API documentation ↗.
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features. New features include the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal, and a new WARP client device posture check for Antivirus.
Changes and improvements
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
- Fixed an issue that caused occasional audio degradation and increased CPU usage on Windows by optimizing route configurations for large domain-based split tunnel rules.
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where sending large messages to the daemon by Inter-Process Communication (IPC) could cause the daemon to fail and result in service interruptions.
- Added support for a new WARP client device posture check for Antivirus. The check confirms the presence of an antivirus program on a Windows device with the option to check if the antivirus is up to date.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.
WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Linux disk encryption posture check now supports non-filesystem encryption types like
dm-crypt.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where the GUI becomes unresponsive when the Re-Authenticate in browser button is clicked.
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
Account administrators can now assign the AI Crawl Control Read Only role to provide read-only access to AI Crawl Control at the domain level.
Users with this role can view the Overview, Crawlers, Metrics, Robots.txt, and Settings tabs but cannot modify crawler actions or settings.
This role is specific for AI Crawl Control. You still require correct permissions to access other areas / features of the dashboard.
To assign, go to Manage Account > Members and add a policy with the AI Crawl Control Read Only role scoped to the desired domain.
The
wrangler typescommand now generates TypeScript types for bindings from all environments defined in your Wrangler configuration file by default.
Previously,
wrangler typesonly generated types for bindings in the top-level configuration (or a single environment when using the
--envflag). This meant that if you had environment-specific bindings — for example, a KV namespace only in production or an R2 bucket only in staging — those bindings would be missing from your generated types, causing TypeScript errors when accessing them.
Now, running
wrangler typescollects bindings from all environments and includes them in the generated
Envtype. This ensures your types are complete regardless of which environment you deploy to.
If you want the previous behavior of generating types for only a specific environment, you can use the
--envflag:
Learn more about generating types for your Worker in the Wrangler documentation.
The Action Log now provides enriched data for post-delivery actions to improve troubleshooting. In addition to success confirmations, failed actions now display the targeted Destination folder and a specific failure reason within the Activity field.
This update allows you to see the full lifecycle of a failed action. For instance, if an administrator tries to move an email that has already been deleted or moved manually, the log will now show the multiple retry attempts and the specific destination error.
This applies to all Email Security packages:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise + PhishGuard
The
ip.src.metro_codefield in the Ruleset Engine is now populated with DMA (Designated Market Area) data.
You can use this field to build rules that target traffic based on geographic market areas, enabling more granular location-based policies for your applications.
Field Type Description
ip.src.metro_code
String | null The metro code (DMA) of the incoming request's IP address. Returns the designated market area code for the client's location.
Example filter expression:
For more information, refer to the Fields reference.
We are excited to announce that Cloudflare Threat Events now supports the STIX2 (Structured Threat Information Expression) format. This was a highly requested feature designed to streamline how security teams consume and act upon our threat intelligence.
By adopting this industry-standard format, you can now integrate Cloudflare's threat events data more effectively into your existing security ecosystem.
-
Eliminate the need for custom parsers, as STIX2 allows for "out of the box" ingestion into major Threat Intel Platforms (TIPs), SIEMs, and SOAR tools.
-
STIX2 provides a standardized way to represent relationships between indicators, sightings, and threat actors, giving your analysts a clearer picture of the threat landscape.
For technical details on how to query events using this format, please refer to our Threat Events API Documentation ↗.
-
This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against SQL Injection.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR MAKE_SET/ELT" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Benchmark Function - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Benchmark Function" (ID:
Wrangler now supports a
--checkflag for the
wrangler typescommand. This flag validates that your generated types are up to date without writing any changes to disk.
This is useful in CI/CD pipelines where you want to ensure that developers have regenerated their types after making changes to their Wrangler configuration. If the types are out of date, the command will exit with a non-zero status code.
If your types are up to date, the command will succeed silently. If they are out of date, you'll see an error message indicating which files need to be regenerated.
For more information, see the Wrangler types documentation.
You can now receive notifications when your Workers' builds start, succeed, fail, or get cancelled using Event Subscriptions.
Workers Builds publishes events to a Queue that your Worker can read messages from, and then send notifications wherever you need — Slack, Discord, email, or any webhook endpoint.
You can deploy this Worker ↗ to your own Cloudflare account to send build notifications to Slack:
The template includes:
- Build status with Preview/Live URLs for successful deployments
- Inline error messages for failed builds
- Branch, commit hash, and author name
For setup instructions, refer to the template README ↗ or the Event Subscriptions documentation.
Wrangler now includes built-in shell tab completion support, making it faster and easier to navigate commands without memorizing every option. Press Tab as you type to autocomplete commands, subcommands, flags, and even option values like log levels.
Tab completions are supported for Bash, Zsh, Fish, and PowerShell.
Generate the completion script for your shell and add it to your configuration file:
After adding the script, restart your terminal or source your configuration file for the changes to take effect. Then you can simply press Tab to see available completions:
Tab completions are dynamically generated from Wrangler's command registry, so they stay up-to-date as new commands and options are added. This feature is powered by
@bomb.sh/tab↗.
See the
wrangler completedocumentation for more details.
Cloudflare admin activity logs now capture each time a DNS over HTTP (DoH) user is created.
These logs can be viewed from the Cloudflare One dashboard ↗, pulled via the Cloudflare API, and exported through Logpush.
Workers Analytics Engine SQL now supports filtering using HAVING and LIKE
You can now use the
HAVINGclause and
LIKEpattern matching operators in Workers Analytics Engine ↗.
Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale and query your data through a simple SQL API.
The
HAVINGclause complements the
WHEREclause by enabling you to filter groups based on aggregate values. While
WHEREfilters rows before aggregation,
HAVINGfilters groups after aggregation is complete.
You can use
HAVINGto filter groups where the average exceeds a threshold:
You can also filter groups based on aggregates such as the number of items in the group:
The new pattern matching operators enable you to search for strings that match specific patterns using wildcard characters:
LIKE- case-sensitive pattern matching
NOT LIKE- case-sensitive pattern exclusion
ILIKE- case-insensitive pattern matching
NOT ILIKE- case-insensitive pattern exclusion
Pattern matching supports two wildcard characters:
%(matches zero or more characters) and
_(matches exactly one character).
You can match strings starting with a prefix:
You can also match file extensions (case-insensitive):
Another example is excluding strings containing specific text:
Learn more about the
HAVINGclause or pattern matching operators in the Workers Analytics Engine SQL reference documentation.
-
Custom instance types are now enabled for all Cloudflare Containers users. You can now specify specific vCPU, memory, and disk amounts, rather than being limited to pre-defined instance types. Previously, only select Enterprise customers were able to customize their instance type.
To use a custom instance type, specify the
instance_typeproperty as an object with
vcpu,
memory_mib, and
disk_mbfields in your Wrangler configuration:
Individual limits for custom instance types are based on the
standard-4instance type (4 vCPU, 12 GiB memory, 20 GB disk). You must allocate at least 1 vCPU for custom instance types. For workloads requiring less than 1 vCPU, use the predefined instance types like
liteor
basic.
See the limits documentation for the full list of constraints on custom instance types. See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container,
You can now deploy microfrontends to Cloudflare, splitting a single application into smaller, independently deployable units that render as one cohesive application. This lets different teams using different frameworks develop, test, and deploy each microfrontend without coordinating releases.
Microfrontends solve several challenges for large-scale applications:
- Independent deployments: Teams deploy updates on their own schedule without redeploying the entire application
- Framework flexibility: Build multi-framework applications (for example, Astro, Remix, and Next.js in one app)
- Gradual migration: Migrate from a monolith to a distributed architecture incrementally
Create a microfrontend project:
This template automatically creates a router worker with pre-configured routing logic, and lets you configure Service bindings to Workers you have already deployed to your Cloudflare account. The router Worker analyzes incoming requests, matches them against configured routes, and forwards requests to the appropriate microfrontend via service bindings. The router automatically rewrites HTML, CSS, and headers to ensure assets load correctly from each microfrontend's mount path. The router includes advanced features like preloading for faster navigation between microfrontends, smooth page transitions using the View Transitions API, and automatic path rewriting for assets, redirects, and cookies.
Each microfrontend can be a full-framework application, a static site with Workers Static Assets, or any other Worker-based application.
Get started with the microfrontends template ↗, or read the microfrontends documentation for implementation details.
Magic WAN Connector now exports NetFlow data for breakout traffic to Magic Network Monitoring (MNM), providing visibility into traffic that bypasses Cloudflare's security filtering.
This feature allows you to:
- Monitor breakout traffic statistics in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- View traffic patterns for applications configured to bypass Cloudflare.
- Maintain visibility across all traffic passing through your Magic WAN Connector.
For more information, refer to NetFlow statistics.
Agents SDK v0.3.0, workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support
We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK ↗ v0.3.0 bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v6 ↗ and introducing the unified tool pattern, dynamic tool approval, and enhanced React hooks with improved tool handling.
This release includes improved streaming and tool support, dynamic tool approval (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with
onToolCallcallback, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration from v5 patterns.
This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable tool execution and approval workflows.
Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, and ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0, the provider for Cloudflare AI Gateway, to be compatible with AI SDK v6.
AI SDK v6 introduces a unified tool pattern where all tools are defined on the server using the
tool()function. This replaces the previous client-side
AIToolpattern.
Key benefits of the unified tool pattern:
- Server-defined tools: All tools are defined in one place on the server
- Dynamic approval: Use
needsApprovalto conditionally require user confirmation
- Cleaner client code: Use
onToolCallcallback instead of managing tool configs
- Type safety: Full TypeScript support with proper tool typing
Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v6 capabilities.
Use
needsApprovalon server tools to conditionally require user confirmation:
The
isToolUIPartand
getToolNamefunctions now check both static and dynamic tool parts:
If you need the v5 behavior (static-only checks), use the new functions:
The
convertToModelMessages()function is now asynchronous. Update all calls to await the result:
The
CoreMessagetype has been removed. Use
ModelMessageinstead:
The
modeoption for
generateObjecthas been removed:
While
generateObjectand
streamObjectare still functional, the recommended approach is to use
generateText/
streamTextwith the
Output.object()helper:
Note: When using structured output with
generateText, you must configure multiple steps with
stopWhenbecause generating the structured output is itself a step.
Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v3.0.0 with AI SDK v6 support.
Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:
Workers AI models now support v6 file handling with automatic conversion:
Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:
The ai-gateway-provider v3.0.0 now supports AI SDK v6, enabling you to use Cloudflare AI Gateway with multiple AI providers including Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, and Perplexity.
Use Cloudflare AI Gateway to add analytics, caching, and rate limiting to your AI applications:
The following APIs are deprecated in favor of the unified tool pattern:
Deprecated Replacement
AITooltype
Use AI SDK's
tool()function on server
extractClientToolSchemas()
Define tools on server, no client schemas needed
createToolsFromClientSchemas()
Define tools on server with
tool()
toolsRequiringConfirmationoption
Use
needsApprovalon server tools
experimental_automaticToolResolution
Use
onToolCallcallback
toolsoption in
useAgentChat
Use
onToolCallfor client-side execution
addToolResult()
Use
addToolOutput()
- Unified Tool Pattern: All tools must be defined on the server using
tool()
convertToModelMessages()is async: Add
awaitto all calls
CoreMessageremoved: Use
ModelMessageinstead
generateObjectmode removed: Remove
modeoption
isToolUIPartbehavior changed: Now checks both static and dynamic tool parts
Update your dependencies to use the latest versions:
- Migration Guide ↗ - Comprehensive migration documentation from v5 to v6
- AI SDK v6 Documentation ↗ - Official AI SDK migration guide
- AI SDK v6 Announcement ↗ - Learn about new features in v6
- AI SDK Documentation ↗ - Complete AI SDK reference
- GitHub Issues ↗ - Report bugs or request features
We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on:
- Migration experience - How smooth was the upgrade from v5 to v6?
- Unified tool pattern - How does the new server-defined tool pattern work for you?
- Dynamic tool approval - Does the
needsApprovalfeature meet your needs?
- AI Gateway integration - How well does the new provider work with your setup?
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2-3 week cadence ↗ to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.15 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach ↗ - we will be focusing on specific resources to not only stabilize the resource but also ensure it is migration-friendly for those migrating from v4 to v5.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.
- ai_search: Add AI Search endpoints (6f02adb ↗)
- certificate_pack: Ensure proper Terraform resource ID handling for path parameters in API calls (081f32a ↗)
- worker_version: Support
startup_time_ms(286ab55 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_custom_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_integration_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_gateway_policy: Support
forensic_copy(5741fd0 ↗)
- zero_trust_list: Support additional types (category, location, device) (5741fd0 ↗)
- access_rules: Add validation to prevent state drift. Ideally, we'd use Semantic Equality but since that isn't an option, this will remove a foot-gun. (4457791 ↗)
- cloudflare_pages_project: Addressing drift issues (6edffcf ↗) (3db318e ↗)
- cloudflare_worker: Can be cleanly imported (4859b52 ↗)
- cloudflare_worker: Ensure clean imports (5b525bc ↗)
- list_items: Add validation for IP List items to avoid inconsistent state (b6733dc ↗)
- zero_trust_access_application: Remove all conditions from sweeper (3197f1a ↗)
- spectrum_application: Map missing fields during spectrum resource import (#6495 ↗) (ddb4e72 ↗)
We suggest waiting to migrate to v5 while we work on stabilization. This helps with avoiding any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized ↗. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.
TanStack Start ↗ apps can now prerender routes to static HTML at build time with access to build time environment variables and bindings, and serve them as static assets. To enable prerendering, configure the
prerenderoption of the TanStack Start plugin in your Vite config:
This feature requires
@tanstack/react-startv1.138.0 or later. See the TanStack Start framework guide for more details.
The Overview tab is now the default view in AI Crawl Control. The previous default view with controls for individual AI crawlers is available in the Crawlers tab.
- Executive summary — Monitor total requests, volume change, most common status code, most popular path, and high-volume activity
- Operator grouping — Track crawlers by their operating companies (OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, ByteDance, Anthropic, Meta)
- Customizable filters — Filter your snapshot by date range, crawler, operator, hostname, or path
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Crawl Control, where the Overview tab opens by default with your activity snapshot.
- Use filters to customize your view by date range, crawler, operator, hostname, or path.
- Navigate to the Crawlers tab to manage controls for individual crawlers.
Learn more about analyzing AI traffic and managing AI crawlers.
R2 Data Catalog now supports automatic snapshot expiration for Apache Iceberg tables.
In Apache Iceberg, a snapshot is metadata that represents the state of a table at a given point in time. Every mutation creates a new snapshot which enable powerful features like time travel queries and rollback capabilities but will accumulate over time.
Without regular cleanup, these accumulated snapshots can lead to:
- Metadata overhead
- Slower table operations
- Increased storage costs.
Snapshot expiration in R2 Data Catalog automatically removes old table snapshots based on your configured retention policy, improving performance and storage costs.
Snapshot expiration uses two parameters to determine which snapshots to remove:
--older-than-days: age threshold in days
--retain-last: minimum snapshot count to retain
Both conditions must be met before a snapshot is expired, ensuring you always retain recent snapshots even if they exceed the age threshold.
This feature complements automatic compaction, which optimizes query performance by combining small data files into larger ones. Together, these automatic maintenance operations keep your Iceberg tables performant and cost-efficient without manual intervention.
To learn more about snapshot expiration and how to configure it, visit our table maintenance documentation or see how to manage catalogs.
This week's release focuses on improvements to existing detections to enhance coverage.
Key Findings
- Existing rule enhancements have been deployed to improve detection resilience against broad classes of web attacks and strengthen behavioral coverage.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Atlassian Confluence - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2021-26084 - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "Atlassian Confluence - Code Injection - CVE:CVE-2021-26084" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A PostgreSQL - SQLi - Copy - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "PostgreSQL - SQLi - COPY" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - Body Log Disabled This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - Header Log Disabled This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A Generic Rules - Command Execution - URI Log Disabled This is a new detection. Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Tautology - URI - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Tautology - URI" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - WaitFor Function - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - WaitFor Function" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit 2 - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - AND/OR Digit Operator Digit" (ID: Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/A SQLi - Equation 2 - Beta Log Block This rule is merged into the original rule "SQLi - Equation" (ID: