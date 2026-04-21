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Country rules supported in Unified Routing

Cloudflare Network Firewall Magic Transit Cloudflare WAN

Cloudflare Advanced Network Firewall Country rules are now supported for accounts using Unified Routing mode. This feature requires a Cloudflare Advanced Network Firewall subscription.

You can create firewall rules that match traffic based on source or destination country to enforce geographic access policies across your network.

This is the first of the Cloudflare Advanced Network Firewall features to become available in Unified Routing. Support for additional features - IP Lists, ASN Lists, Threat Intel Lists, IDS, Rate Limiting, SIP, and Managed Rulesets - is planned.

For the full list of current beta limitations, refer to Traffic steering beta limitations.