  1. View custom metadata in responses and guide AI-search with context in AutoRAG

    AI Search

    In AutoRAG, you can now view your object's custom metadata in the response from /search and /ai-search, and optionally add a context field in the custom metadata of an object to provide additional guidance for AI-generated answers.

    You can add custom metadata to an object when uploading it to your R2 bucket.

    Object's custom metadata in search responses

    When you run a search, AutoRAG now returns any custom metadata associated with the object. This metadata appears in the response inside attributes then file , and can be used for downstream processing.

    For example, the attributes section of your search response may look like:

    {
      "attributes": {
        "timestamp": 1750001460000,
        "folder": "docs/",
        "filename": "launch-checklist.md",
        "file": {
          "url": "https://wiki.company.com/docs/launch-checklist",
          "context": "A checklist for internal launch readiness, including legal, engineering, and marketing steps."
        }
      }
    }

    Add a context field to guide LLM answers

    When you include a custom metadata field named context, AutoRAG attaches that value to each chunk of the file. When you run an /ai-search query, this context is passed to the LLM and can be used as additional input when generating an answer.

    We recommend using the context field to describe supplemental information you want the LLM to consider, such as a summary of the document or a source URL. If you have several different metadata attributes, you can join them together however you choose within the context string.

    For example:

    {
      "context": "summary: 'Checklist for internal product launch readiness, including legal, engineering, and marketing steps.'; url: 'https://wiki.company.com/docs/launch-checklist'"
    }

    This gives you more control over how your content is interpreted, without requiring you to modify the original contents of the file.

    Learn more in AutoRAG's metadata filtering documentation.

  1. Filter your AutoRAG search by file name

    AI Search

    In AutoRAG, you can now filter by an object's file name using the filename attribute, giving you more control over which files are searched for a given query.

    This is useful when your application has already determined which files should be searched. For example, you might query a PostgreSQL database to get a list of files a user has access to based on their permissions, and then use that list to limit what AutoRAG retrieves.

    For example, your search query may look like:

    JavaScript
    const response = await env.AI.autorag("my-autorag").search({
      query: "what is the project deadline?",
      filters: {
        type: "eq",
        key: "filename",
        value: "project-alpha-roadmap.md",
      },
    });

    This allows you to connect your application logic with AutoRAG's retrieval process, making it easy to control what gets searched without needing to reindex or modify your data.

    Learn more in AutoRAG's metadata filtering documentation.

  1. Account-level DNS analytics now available via GraphQL Analytics API

    DNS

    Authoritative DNS analytics are now available on the account level via the Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API.

    This allows users to query DNS analytics across multiple zones in their account, by using the accounts filter.

    Here is an example to retrieve the most recent DNS queries across all zones in your account that resulted in an NXDOMAIN response over a given time frame. Please replace a30f822fcd7c401984bf85d8f2a5111c with your actual account ID.

    GraphQL example for account-level DNS analytics
    query GetLatestNXDOMAINResponses {
      viewer {
        accounts(filter: { accountTag: "a30f822fcd7c401984bf85d8f2a5111c" }) {
          dnsAnalyticsAdaptive(
            filter: {
              date_geq: "2025-06-16"
              date_leq: "2025-06-18"
              responseCode: "NXDOMAIN"
            }
            limit: 10000
            orderBy: [datetime_DESC]
          ) {
            zoneTag
            queryName
            responseCode
            queryType
            datetime
          }
        }
      }
    }
    Run in GraphQL API Explorer

    To learn more and get started, refer to the DNS Analytics documentation.

  1. Automate Worker deployments with a simplified SDK and more reliable Terraform provider

    D1 Workers Workers for Platforms

    Simplified Worker Deployments with our SDKs

    We've simplified the programmatic deployment of Workers via our Cloudflare SDKs. This update abstracts away the low-level complexities of the multipart/form-data upload process, allowing you to focus on your code while we handle the deployment mechanics.

    This new interface is available in:

    For complete examples, see our guide on programmatic Worker deployments.

    The Old way: Manual API calls

    Previously, deploying a Worker programmatically required manually constructing a multipart/form-data HTTP request, packaging your code and a separate metadata.json file. This was more complicated and verbose, and prone to formatting errors.

    For example, here's how you would upload a Worker script previously with cURL:

    Terminal window
    curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/workers/scripts/my-hello-world-script \
      -X PUT \
      -H 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \
      -F 'metadata={
            "main_module": "my-hello-world-script.mjs",
            "bindings": [
              {
                "type": "plain_text",
                "name": "MESSAGE",
                "text": "Hello World!"
              }
            ],
            "compatibility_date": "$today"
          };type=application/json' \
      -F 'my-hello-world-script.mjs=@-;filename=my-hello-world-script.mjs;type=application/javascript+module' <<EOF
    export default {
      async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
        return new Response(env.MESSAGE, { status: 200 });
      }
    };
    EOF

    After: SDK interface

    With the new SDK interface, you can now define your entire Worker configuration using a single, structured object.

    This approach allows you to specify metadata like main_module, bindings, and compatibility_date as clearer properties directly alongside your script content. Our SDK takes this logical object and automatically constructs the complex multipart/form-data API request behind the scenes.

    Here's how you can now programmatically deploy a Worker via the cloudflare-typescript SDK

    JavaScript
    import Cloudflare from "cloudflare";
    import { toFile } from "cloudflare/index";
    

    // ... client setup, script content, etc.
    

    const script = await client.workers.scripts.update(scriptName, {
      account_id: accountID,
      metadata: {
        main_module: scriptFileName,
        bindings: [],
      },
      files: {
        [scriptFileName]: await toFile(Buffer.from(scriptContent), scriptFileName, {
          type: "application/javascript+module",
        }),
      },
    });

    View the complete example here: https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-typescript/blob/main/examples/workers/script-upload.ts

    Terraform provider improvements

    We've also made several fixes and enhancements to the Cloudflare Terraform provider:

    • Fixed the cloudflare_workers_script resource in Terraform, which previously was producing a diff even when there were no changes. Now, your terraform plan outputs will be cleaner and more reliable.
    • Fixed the cloudflare_workers_for_platforms_dispatch_namespace, where the provider would attempt to recreate the namespace on a terraform apply. The resource now correctly reads its remote state, ensuring stability for production environments and CI/CD workflows.
    • The cloudflare_workers_route resource now allows for the script property to be empty, null, or omitted to indicate that pattern should be negated for all scripts (see routes docs). You can now reserve a pattern or temporarily disable a Worker on a route without deleting the route definition itself.
    • Using primary_location_hint in the cloudflare_d1_database resource will no longer always try to recreate. You can now safely change the location hint for a D1 database without causing a destructive operation.

    API improvements

    We've also properly documented the Workers Script And Version Settings in our public OpenAPI spec and SDKs.

  1. Gateway will now evaluate Network policies before HTTP policies from July 14th, 2025

    Gateway

    Gateway will now evaluate Network (Layer 4) policies before HTTP (Layer 7) policies. This change preserves your existing security posture and does not affect which traffic is filtered — but it may impact how notifications are displayed to end users.

    This change will roll out progressively between July 14–18, 2025. If you use HTTP policies, we recommend reviewing your configuration ahead of rollout to ensure the user experience remains consistent.

    Updated order of enforcement

    Previous order:

    1. DNS policies
    2. HTTP policies
    3. Network policies

    New order:

    1. DNS policies
    2. Network policies
    3. HTTP policies

    Action required: Review your Gateway HTTP policies

    This change may affect block notifications. For example:

    • You have an HTTP policy to block example.com and display a block page.
    • You also have a Network policy to block example.com silently (no client notification).

    With the new order, the Network policy will trigger first — and the user will no longer see the HTTP block page.

    To ensure users still receive a block notification, you can:

    • Add a client notification to your Network policy, or
    • Use only the HTTP policy for that domain.

    Why we’re making this change

    This update is based on user feedback and aims to:

    • Create a more intuitive model by evaluating network-level policies before application-level policies.
    • Minimize 526 connection errors by verifying the network path to an origin before attempting to establish a decrypted TLS connection.

    To learn more, visit the Gateway order of enforcement documentation.

  1. Log Explorer is GA

    Log Explorer

    Log Explorer is now GA, providing native observability and forensics for traffic flowing through Cloudflare.

    Search and analyze your logs, natively in the Cloudflare dashboard. These logs are also stored in Cloudflare's network, eliminating many of the costs associated with other log providers.

    Log Explorer dashboard

    With Log Explorer, you can now:

    • Monitor security and performance issues with custom dashboards – use natural language to define charts for measuring response time, error rates, top statistics and more.
    • Investigate and troubleshoot issues with Log Search – use data type-aware search filters or custom sql to investigate detailed logs.
    • Save time and collaborate with saved queries – save Log Search queries for repeated use or sharing with other users in your account.
    • Access Log Explorer at the account and zone level – easily find Log Explorer at the account and zone level for querying any dataset.

    For help getting started, refer to our documentation.

  1. Remote bindings public beta - Connect to remote resources (D1, KV, R2, etc.) during local development

    Workers

    Today we announced the public beta of remote bindings for local development. With remote bindings, you can now connect to deployed resources like R2 buckets and D1 databases while running Worker code on your local machine. This means you can test your local code changes against real data and services, without the overhead of deploying for each iteration.

    Example configuration

    To enable remote mode, add "experimental_remote" : true to each binding that you want to rely on a remote resource running on Cloudflare:

    {
      "name": "my-worker",
      // Set this to today's date
      "compatibility_date": "2026-02-25",
    

      "r2_buckets": [
        {
          "bucket_name": "screenshots-bucket",
          "binding": "screenshots_bucket",
          "experimental_remote": true,
        },
      ],
    }

    When remote bindings are configured, your Worker still executes locally, but all binding calls are proxied to the deployed resource that runs on Cloudflare's network.

    You can try out remote bindings for local development today with:

    Have feedback? Join the discussion in our beta announcement to share feedback or report any issues.

  1. WARP client for Windows (version 2025.5.828.1)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

    This release contains new improvements in addition to the features and improvements introduced in Beta client version 2025.5.735.1.

    Changes and improvements

    • Improvement to better handle multi-user fast user switching.
    • Fix for an issue causing WARP connectivity to fail without full system reboot.

    Known issues

    • Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.

    • Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

    • DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:

      • WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
      • A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
      • The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.

  1. WARP client for macOS (version 2025.5.828.1)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

    This release contains new improvements in addition to the features and improvements introduced in Beta client version 2025.5.735.1.

    Changes and improvements

    • Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.

    Known issues

    • macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

  1. Terraform v5.6.0 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.6.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.

    Changes

    • Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
        • cloudflare_zone
    • cloudflare_page_rules runtime panic when setting cache_level to cache_ttl_by_status
    • Failure to serialize requests in cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config
    • Undocumented field 'priority' on zone_lockdown resource
    • Missing importability for cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallback and cloudflare_account_subscription
    • New resources:
      • cloudflare_schema_validation_operation_settings
      • cloudflare_schema_validation_schemas
      • cloudflare_schema_validation_settings
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_device_settings
    • Other bug fixes

    For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog in GitHub.

    Issues Closed

    If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

    Upgrading

    If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository.

    For more info

  1. Control which routes invoke your Worker script for Single Page Applications

    Workers

    For those building Single Page Applications (SPAs) on Workers, you can now explicitly define which routes invoke your Worker script in Wrangler configuration. The run_worker_first config option has now been expanded to accept an array of route patterns, allowing you to more granularly specify when your Worker script runs.

    Configuration example:

    {
      "name": "my-spa-worker",
      // Set this to today's date
      "compatibility_date": "2026-02-25",
      "main": "./src/index.ts",
      "assets": {
        "directory": "./dist/",
        "not_found_handling": "single-page-application",
        "binding": "ASSETS",
        "run_worker_first": ["/api/*", "!/api/docs/*"]
      }
    }

    This new routing control was done in partnership with our community and customers who provided great feedback on our public proposal. Thank you to everyone who brought forward use-cases and feedback on the design!

    Prerequisites

    To use advanced routing control with run_worker_first, you'll need:

  1. SSRF vulnerability in @opennextjs/cloudflare proactively mitigated for all Cloudflare customers

    Workers

    Mitigations have been put in place for all existing and future deployments of sites with the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next in response to an identified Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerability in the @opennextjs/cloudflare package.

    The vulnerability stemmed from an unimplemented feature in the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next, which allowed users to proxy arbitrary remote content via the /_next/image endpoint.

    This issue allowed attackers to load remote resources from arbitrary hosts under the victim site's domain for any site deployed using the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next. For example: https://victim-site.com/_next/image?url=https://attacker.com. In this example, attacker-controlled content from attacker.com is served through the victim site's domain (victim-site.com), violating the same-origin policy and potentially misleading users or other services.

    References: https://www.cve.org/cverecord?id=CVE-2025-6087, https://github.com/opennextjs/opennextjs-cloudflare/security/advisories/GHSA-rvpw-p7vw-wj3m

    Impact

    • SSRF via unrestricted remote URL loading
    • Arbitrary remote content loading
    • Potential internal service exposure or phishing risks through domain abuse

    Mitigation

    The following mitigations have been put in place:

    Server side updates to Cloudflare's platform to restrict the content loaded via the /_next/image endpoint to images. The update automatically mitigates the issue for all existing and any future sites deployed to Cloudflare using the affected version of the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next

    Root cause fix: Pull request #727 to the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next. The patched version of the adapter has been released as @opennextjs/cloudflare@1.3.0

    Package dependency update: Pull request cloudflare/workers-sdk#9608 to create-cloudflare (c3) to use the fixed version of the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next. The patched version of create-cloudflare has been published as create-cloudflare@2.49.3.

    In addition to the automatic mitigation deployed on Cloudflare's platform, we encourage affected users to upgrade to @opennext/cloudflare v1.3.0 and use the remotePatterns filter in Next config if they need to allow-list external urls with images assets.

  1. Internal DNS (beta) now manageable in the Cloudflare dashboard

    DNS

    Participating beta testers can now fully configure Internal DNS directly in the Cloudflare dashboard.

    Internal DNS enables customers to:

    • Map internal hostnames to private IPs for services, devices, and applications not exposed to the public Internet

    • Resolve internal DNS queries securely through Cloudflare Gateway

    • Use split-horizon DNS to return different responses based on network context

    • Consolidate internal and public DNS zones within a single management platform

    What’s new in this release:

    • Beta participants can now create and manage internal zones and views in the Cloudflare dashboard
    Internal DNS UI

    To learn more and get started, refer to the Internal DNS documentation.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-06-16

    WAF

    This week’s roundup highlights multiple critical vulnerabilities across popular web frameworks, plugins, and enterprise platforms. The focus lies on remote code execution (RCE), server-side request forgery (SSRF), and insecure file upload vectors that enable full system compromise or data exfiltration.

    Key Findings

    • Cisco IOS XE (CVE-2025-20188): Critical RCE vulnerability enabling unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary commands on network infrastructure devices, risking total router compromise.
    • Axios (CVE-2024-39338): SSRF flaw impacting server-side request control, allowing attackers to manipulate internal service requests when misconfigured with unsanitized user input.
    • vBulletin (CVE-2025-48827, CVE-2025-48828): Two high-impact RCE flaws enabling attackers to remotely execute PHP code, compromising forum installations and underlying web servers.
    • Invision Community (CVE-2025-47916): A critical RCE vulnerability allowing authenticated attackers to run arbitrary code in community platforms, threatening data and lateral movement risk.
    • CrushFTP (CVE-2025-32102, CVE-2025-32103): SSRF vulnerabilities in upload endpoint processing permit attackers to pivot internal network scans and abuse internal services.
    • Roundcube (CVE-2025-49113): RCE via email processing enables attackers to execute code upon viewing a crafted email — particularly dangerous for webmail deployments.
    • WooCommerce WordPress Plugin (CVE-2025-47577): Dangerous file upload vulnerability permits unauthenticated users to upload executable payloads, leading to full WordPress site takeover.
    • Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) Detection Improvements: Enhanced detection patterns.

    Impact

    These vulnerabilities span core systems — from routers to e-commerce to email. RCE in Cisco IOS XE, Roundcube, and vBulletin poses full system compromise. SSRF in Axios and CrushFTP supports internal pivoting, while WooCommerce’s file upload bug opens doors to mass WordPress exploitation.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100783Cisco IOS XE - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20188LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100784Axios - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2024-39338LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100785

    vBulletin - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-48827, CVE:CVE-2025-48828

    		LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100786Invision Community - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-47916LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100791CrushFTP - SSRF - CVE:CVE-2025-32102, CVE:CVE-2025-32103LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100792Roundcube - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-49113LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100793XSS - OntoggleLogDisabledThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100794

    WordPress WooCommerce Plugin - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2025-47577

    		LogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. Grant account members read-only access to the Workers Platform

    Workers

    You can now grant members of your Cloudflare account read-only access to the Workers Platform.

    The new "Workers Platform (Read-only)" role grants read-only access to all products typically used as part of Cloudflare's Developer Platform, including Workers, Pages, Durable Objects, KV, R2, Zones, Zone Analytics and Page Rules. When Cloudflare introduces new products to the Workers platform, we will add additional read-only permissions to this role.

    Additionally, the role previously named "Workers Admin" has been renamed to "Workers Platform Admin". This change ensures that the name more accurately reflects the permissions granted — this role has always granted access to more than just Workers — it grants read and write access to the products mentioned above, and similarly, as new products are added to the Workers platform, we will add additional read and write permissions to this role.

    You can review the updated roles in the developer docs.

  1. NSEC3 support for DNSSEC

    DNS

    Enterprise customers can now select NSEC3 as method for proof of non-existence on their zones.

    What's new:

    • NSEC3 support for live-signed zones – For both primary and secondary zones that are configured to be live-signed (also known as "on-the-fly signing"), NSEC3 can now be selected as proof of non-existence.

    • NSEC3 support for pre-signed zones – Secondary zones that are transferred to Cloudflare in a pre-signed setup now also support NSEC3 as proof of non-existence.

    For more information and how to enable NSEC3, refer to the NSEC3 documentation.

  1. Increased limits for Media Transformations

    Stream

    We have increased the limits for Media Transformations:

    • Input file size limit is now 100MB (was 40MB)
    • Output video duration limit is now 1 minute (was 30 seconds)

    Additionally, we have improved caching of the input asset, resulting in fewer requests to origin storage even when transformation options may differ.

    For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.

  1. Access git commit sha and branch name as environment variables in Workers Builds

    Workers

    Workers Builds connects your Worker to a Git repository, and automates building and deploying your code on each pushed change.

    To make CI/CD pipelines even more flexible, Workers Builds now automatically injects default environment variables into your build process (much like the defaults in Cloudflare Pages projects). You can use these variables to customize your build process based on the deployment context, such as the branch or commit.

    The following environment variables are injected by default:

    Environment VariableInjected valueExample use-case
    CItrueChanging build behavior when run on CI versus locally
    WORKERS_CI1Changing build behavior when run on Workers Builds versus locally
    WORKERS_CI_BUILD_UUID<build-uuid-of-current-build>Passing the Build UUID along to custom workflows
    WORKERS_CI_COMMIT_SHA<sha1-hash-of-current-commit>Passing current commit ID to error reporting, for example, Sentry
    WORKERS_CI_BRANCH<branch-name-from-push-eventCustomizing build based on branch, for example, disabling debug logging on production

    You can override these default values and add your own custom environment variables by navigating to your Worker > Settings > Environment variables.

    Learn more in the Build configuration documentation.

  1. More flexible fallback handling — Custom Errors now support fetching assets returned with 4xx or 5xx status codes

    Rules

    Custom Errors can now fetch and store assets and error pages from your origin even if they are served with a 4xx or 5xx HTTP status code — previously, only 200 OK responses were allowed.

    What’s new:

    • You can now upload error pages and error assets that return error status codes (for example, 403, 500, 502, 503, 504) when fetched.
    • These assets are stored and minified at the edge, so they can be reused across multiple Custom Error rules without triggering requests to the origin.

    This is especially useful for retrieving error content or downtime banners from your backend when you can’t override the origin status code.

    Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.

  1. Match Workers subrequests by upstream zone — cf.worker.upstream_zone now supported in Transform Rules

    Rules

    You can now use the cf.worker.upstream_zone field in Transform Rules to control rule execution based on whether a request originates from Workers, including subrequests issued by Workers in other zones.

    Match Workers subrequests by upstream zone in Transform Rules

    What's new:

    • cf.worker.upstream_zone is now supported in Transform Rules expressions.
    • Skip or apply logic conditionally when handling Workers subrequests.

    For example, to add a header when the subrequest comes from another zone:

    Text in Expression Editor (replace myappexample.com with your domain):

    (cf.worker.upstream_zone != "" and cf.worker.upstream_zone != "myappexample.com")

    Selected operation under Modify request header: Set static

    Header name: X-External-Workers-Subrequest

    Value: 1

    This gives you more granular control in how you handle incoming requests for your zone.

    Learn more in the Transform Rules documentation and Rules language fields reference.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-06-09

    WAF

    This week’s update spotlights four critical vulnerabilities across CMS platforms, VoIP systems, and enterprise applications. Several flaws enable remote code execution or privilege escalation, posing significant enterprise risks.

    Key Findings

    • WordPress OttoKit Plugin (CVE-2025-27007): Privilege escalation flaw allows unauthenticated attackers to create or elevate user accounts, compromising WordPress administrative control.
    • SAP NetWeaver (CVE-2025-42999): Remote Code Execution vulnerability enables attackers to execute arbitrary code on SAP NetWeaver systems, threatening core ERP and business operations.
    • Fortinet FortiVoice (CVE-2025-32756): Buffer error vulnerability may lead to memory corruption and potential code execution, directly impacting enterprise VoIP infrastructure.
    • Camaleon CMS (CVE-2024-46986): Remote Code Execution vulnerability allows attackers to gain full control over Camaleon CMS installations, exposing hosted content and underlying servers.

    Impact

    These vulnerabilities target widely deployed CMS, ERP, and VoIP systems. RCE flaws in SAP NetWeaver and Camaleon CMS allow full takeover of business-critical applications. Privilege escalation in OttoKit exposes WordPress environments to full administrative compromise. FortiVoice buffer handling issues risk destabilizing or fully compromising enterprise telephony systems.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100769

    WordPress OttoKit Plugin - Privilege Escalation - CVE:CVE-2025-27007

    		LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100770SAP NetWeaver - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-42999LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100779Fortinet FortiVoice - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-32756LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100780Camaleon CMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-46986LogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. Workers native integrations were removed from the Cloudflare dashboard

    Workers

    Workers native integrations were originally launched in May 2023 to connect to popular database and observability providers with your Worker in just a few clicks. We are changing how developers connect Workers to these external services. The Integrations tab in the dashboard has been removed in favor of a more direct, command-line-based approach using Wrangler secrets.

    What's changed

    • Integrations tab removed: The integrations setup flow is no longer available in the Workers dashboard.
    • Manual secret configuration: New connections should be configured by adding credentials as secrets to your Workers using npx wrangler secret put commands.

    Impact on existing integrations

    Existing integrations will continue to work without any changes required. If you have integrations that were previously created through the dashboard, they will remain functional.

    Updating existing integrations

    If you'd like to modify your existing integration, you can update the secrets, environment variables, or Tail Workers that were created from the original integration setup.

    • Update secrets: Use npx wrangler secret put <SECRET_NAME> to update credential values.
    • Modify environment variables: Update variables through the dashboard or Wrangler configuration.
    • Dashboard management: Access your Worker's settings in the Cloudflare dashboard to modify connections created by our removed native integrations feature.

    If you have previously set up an observability integration with Sentry, the following environment variables were set and are still modifiable:

    • BLOCKED_HEADERS: headers to exclude sending to Sentry
    • EXCEPTION_SAMPLING_RATE: number from 0 - 100, where 0 = no events go through to Sentry, and 100 = all events go through to Sentry
    • STATUS_CODES_TO_SAMPLING_RATES: a map of status codes -- like 400 or with wildcards like 4xx -- to sampling rates described above

    Setting up new database and observability connections

    For new connections, refer to our step-by-step guides on connecting to popular database and observability providers including: Sentry, Turso, Neon, Supabase, PlanetScale, Upstash, Xata.

  1. WARP client for Windows (version 2025.5.735.1)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

    This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

    Changes and improvements

    • Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
    • Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.
    • Fixed a bug where in Gateway with DoH mode, connection to DNS servers was not automatically restored after reconnecting WARP.
    • The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
    • Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
    • Improvement for multi-user mode to avoid unnecessary key rotations when transitioning from a pre-login to a logged-in state.
    • Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
    • Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
    • Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.

    Known issues

    • Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.

    • Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

    • DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:

      • WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
      • A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
      • The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.

  1. WARP client for macOS (version 2025.5.735.1)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

    This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

    Changes and improvements

    • Fixed an issue where the Cloudflare WARP application may not have automatically relaunched after an update.
    • Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
    • Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.
    • The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
    • Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
    • Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

    Known issues

    • macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

  1. Performance and size optimization for the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next

    Workers

    With the release of the Cloudflare adapter for Open Next v1.0.0 in May 2025, we already had followups plans to improve performance and size.

    @opennextjs/cloudflare v1.2 released on June 5, 2025 delivers on these enhancements. By removing babel from the app code and dropping a dependency on @ampproject/toolbox-optimizer, we were able to reduce generated bundle sizes. Additionally, by stopping preloading of all app routes, we were able to improve the cold start time.

    This means that users will now see a decrease from 14 to 8MiB (2.3 to 1.6MiB gzipped) in generated bundle size for a Next app created via create-next-app, and typically 100ms faster startup times for their medium-sized apps.

    Users only need to update to the latest version of @opennextjs/cloudflare to automatically benefit from these improvements.

    Note that we published CVE-2005-6087 for a SSRF vulnerability in the @opennextjs/cloudflare package. The vulnerability has been fixed from @opennextjs/cloudflare v1.3.0 onwards. Please update to any version after this one.

