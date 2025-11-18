Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Adjustment to Final Disposition Column
The Final Disposition column in Submissions > Team Submissions tab is changing for non-Phishguard customers.
- Column will be called Status instead of Final Disposition
- Column status values will now be: Submitted, Accepted or Rejected.
We will listen carefully to your feedback and continue to find comprehensive ways to communicate updates on your submissions. Your submissions will continue to be addressed at an even greater rate than before, fuelling faster and more accurate email security improvement.