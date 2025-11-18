Adjustment to Final Disposition column

The Final Disposition column in Submissions > Team Submissions tab is changing for non-Phishguard customers.

What's Changing

Column will be called Status instead of Final Disposition

instead of Column status values will now be: Submitted, Accepted or Rejected.

Next Steps

We will listen carefully to your feedback and continue to find comprehensive ways to communicate updates on your submissions. Your submissions will continue to be addressed at an even greater rate than before, fuelling faster and more accurate email security improvement.