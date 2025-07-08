 Skip to content
hero image

  1. HEIC support in Cloudflare Images

    Cloudflare Images

    You can use Images to ingest HEIC images and serve them in supported output formats like AVIF, WebP, JPEG, and PNG.

    When inputting a HEIC image, dimension and sizing limits may still apply. Refer to our documentation to see limits for uploading to Images or transforming a remote image.

  1. Cloudy summaries for Access and Gateway Logs

    Cloudflare One

    Cloudy, Cloudflare's AI Agent, will now automatically summarize your Access and Gateway block logs.

    In the log itself, Cloudy will summarize what occurred and why. This will be helpful for quick troubleshooting and issue correlation.

    Cloudy AI summarizes a log

    If you have feedback about the Cloudy summary - good or bad - you can provide that right from the summary itself.

  1. New App Library for Zero Trust Dashboard

    Cloudflare One

    Cloudflare Zero Trust customers can use the App Library to get full visibility over the SaaS applications that they use in their Gateway policies, CASB integrations, and Access for SaaS applications.

    App Library, found under My Team, makes information available about all Applications that can be used across the Zero Trust product suite.

    Zero Trust App Library

    You can use the App Library to see:

    • How Applications are defined
    • Where they are referenced in policies
    • Whether they have Access for SaaS configured
    • Review their CASB findings and integration status.

    Within individual Applications, you can also track their usage across your organization, and better understand user behavior.

  1. Increased IP List Limits for Enterprise Accounts

    WAF

    We have significantly increased the limits for IP Lists on Enterprise plans to provide greater flexibility and control:

    • Total number of lists: Increased from 10 to 1,000.
    • Total number of list items: Increased from 10,000 to 500,000.

    Limits for other list types and plans remain unchanged. For more details, refer to the lists availability.

  1. WAF Release - 2025-07-07

    WAF

    This week’s roundup uncovers critical vulnerabilities affecting enterprise VoIP systems, webmail platforms, and a popular JavaScript framework. The risks range from authentication bypass to remote code execution (RCE) and buffer handling flaws, each offering attackers a path to elevate access or fully compromise systems.

    Key Findings

    • Next.js - Auth Bypass: A newly detected authentication bypass flaw in the Next.js framework allows attackers to access protected routes or APIs without proper authorization, undermining application access controls.
    • Fortinet FortiVoice (CVE-2025-32756): A buffer error vulnerability in FortiVoice systems that could lead to memory corruption and potential code execution or service disruption in enterprise telephony environments.
    • Roundcube (CVE-2025-49113): A critical RCE flaw allowing unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary PHP code via crafted requests, leading to full compromise of mail servers and user inboxes.

    Impact

    These vulnerabilities affect core business infrastructure, from web interfaces to voice communications and email platforms. The Roundcube RCE and FortiVoice buffer flaw offer potential for deep system access, while the Next.js auth bypass undermines trust boundaries in modern web apps.

    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100795Next.js - Auth BypassLogDisabledThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100796Fortinet FortiVoice - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-32756LogDisabledThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100797Roundcube - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-49113LogDisabledThis is a New Detection

  1. Workers now supports JavaScript debug terminals in VSCode, Cursor and Windsurf IDEs

    Workers

    Workers now support breakpoint debugging using VSCode's built-in JavaScript Debug Terminals. All you have to do is open a JS debug terminal (Cmd + Shift + P and then type javascript debug) and run wrangler dev (or vite dev) from within the debug terminal. VSCode will automatically connect to your running Worker (even if you're running multiple Workers at once!) and start a debugging session.

    In 2023 we announced breakpoint debugging support for Workers, which meant that you could easily debug your Worker code in Wrangler's built-in devtools (accessible via the [d] hotkey) as well as multiple other devtools clients, including VSCode. For most developers, breakpoint debugging via VSCode is the most natural flow, but until now it's required manually configuring a launch.json file, running wrangler dev, and connecting via VSCode's built-in debugger. Now it's much more seamless!

  1. Hyperdrive now supports configuring the amount of database connections

    Hyperdrive

    You can now specify the number of connections your Hyperdrive configuration uses to connect to your origin database.

    All configurations have a minimum of 5 connections. The maximum connection count for a Hyperdrive configuration depends on the Hyperdrive limits of your Workers plan.

    This feature allows you to right-size your connection pool based on your database capacity and application requirements. You can configure connection counts through the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

    Refer to the Hyperdrive configuration documentation for more information.

  1. Access RDP securely from your browser — now in open beta

    Access

    Browser-based RDP with Cloudflare Access is now available in open beta for all Cloudflare customers. It enables secure, remote Windows server access without VPNs or RDP clients.

    With browser-based RDP, you can:

    • Control how users authenticate to internal RDP resources with single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and granular access policies.
    • Record who is accessing which servers and when to support regulatory compliance requirements and to gain greater visibility in the event of a security event.
    • Eliminate the need to install and manage software on user devices. You will only need a web browser.
    • Reduce your attack surface by keeping your RDP servers off the public Internet and protecting them from common threats like credential stuffing or brute-force attacks.
    Example of a browsed-based RDP Access application

    To get started, see Connect to RDP in a browser.

  1. Introducing Pay Per Crawl (private beta)

    AI Crawl Control

    We are introducing a new feature of AI Crawl Control — Pay Per Crawl. Pay Per Crawl enables site owners to require payment from AI crawlers every time the crawlers access their content, thereby fostering a fairer Internet by enabling site owners to control and monetize how their content gets used by AI.

    Pay per crawl

    For Site Owners:

    • Set pricing and select which crawlers to charge for content access
    • Manage payments via Stripe
    • Monitor analytics on successful content deliveries

    For AI Crawler Owners:

    • Use HTTP headers to request and accept pricing
    • Receive clear confirmations on charges for accessed content

    Learn more in the Pay Per Crawl documentation.

  1. AI Crawl Control refresh

    AI Crawl Control

    We redesigned the AI Crawl Control dashboard to provide more intuitive and granular control over AI crawlers.

    • From the new AI Crawlers tab: block specific AI crawlers.
    • From the new Metrics tab: view AI Crawl Control metrics.
    Block AI crawlers Analyze AI crawler activity

    To get started, explore:

  1. Bot & Crawler Insights in Cloudflare Radar

    Radar

    Web crawlers insights

    Radar now offers expanded insights into web crawlers, giving you greater visibility into aggregated trends in crawl and refer activity.

    We have introduced the following endpoints:

    These endpoints allow analysis across the following dimensions:

    • user_agent: Parsed data from the User-Agent header.
    • referer: Parsed data from the Referer header.
    • crawl_refer_ratio: Ratio of HTML page crawl requests to HTML page referrals by platform.

    Broader bot insights

    In addition to crawler-specific insights, Radar now provides a broader set of bot endpoints:

    These endpoints support filtering and breakdowns by:

    • bot: Bot name.
    • bot_operator: The organization or entity operating the bot.
    • bot_category: Classification of bot type.

    The previously available verified_bots endpoints have now been deprecated in favor of this set of bot insights APIs. While current data still focuses on verified bots, we plan to expand support for unverified bot traffic in the future.

    Learn more about the new Radar bot and crawler insights in our blog post.

  1. Enhanced support for static assets with the Cloudflare Vite plugin

    Workers

    You can now use any of Vite's static asset handling features in your Worker as well as in your frontend. These include importing assets as URLs, importing as strings and importing from the public directory as well as inlining assets.

    Additionally, assets imported as URLs in your Worker are now automatically moved to the client build output.

    Here is an example that fetches an imported asset using the assets binding and modifies the response.

    TypeScript
    // Import the asset URL
    // This returns the resolved path in development and production
    import myImage from "./my-image.png";
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        // Fetch the asset using the binding
        const response = await env.ASSETS.fetch(new URL(myImage, request.url));
        // Create a new `Response` object that can be modified
        const modifiedResponse = new Response(response.body, response);
        // Add an additional header
        modifiedResponse.headers.append("my-header", "imported-asset");
    

        // Return the modfied response
        return modifiedResponse;
      },
    };

    Refer to Static Assets in the Cloudflare Vite plugin docs for more info.

  1. WARP client for Windows (version 2025.5.893.0)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

    This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

    Changes and improvements

    • Fixed a device registration issue that caused WARP connection failures when changing networks.
    • Captive portal improvements and fixes:
      • Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services.
      • Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.
    • Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.
    • Fixed a bug affecting clients in Gateway with DoH mode where the original DNS servers were not restored after disabling WARP.
    • The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
    • Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.
    • Improvements for multi-user experience to better handle fast user switching and transitions from a pre-login to a logged-in state.
    • Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
    • Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
    • Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.
    • Fix for an issue causing WARP connectivity to fail without full system reboot.

    Known issues

    • For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5060829 or higher for resolution.

    • Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

    • DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:

      • WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
      • A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
      • The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.

      To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.

  1. WARP client for macOS (version 2025.5.893.0)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

    This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

    Changes and improvements

    • Fixed an issue where WARP sometimes failed to automatically relaunch after updating.
    • Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
    • Captive portal improvements and fixes:
      • Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services.
      • Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.
    • Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.
    • The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
    • Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.
    • Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
    • Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.
    • Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.

    Known issues

    • macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

  1. WARP client for Linux (version 2025.5.893.0)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

    This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

    Changes and improvements

    • Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
    • Captive portal improvements and fixes:
      • Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services.
      • Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.
    • Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.
    • The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
    • Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
    • Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
    • Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.

    Known issues

    • Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

  1. Mail authentication requirements for Email Routing

    Email Routing

    The Email Routing platform supports SPF records and DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail) signatures and honors these protocols when the sending domain has them configured. However, if the sending domain doesn't implement them, we still forward the emails to upstream mailbox providers.

    Starting on July 3, 2025, we will require all emails to be authenticated using at least one of the protocols, SPF or DKIM, to forward them. We also strongly recommend that all senders implement the DMARC protocol.

    If you are using a Worker with an Email trigger to receive email messages and forward them upstream, you will need to handle the case where the forward action may fail due to missing authentication on the incoming email.

    SPAM has been a long-standing issue with email. By enforcing mail authentication, we will increase the efficiency of identifying abusive senders and blocking bad emails. If you're an email server delivering emails to large mailbox providers, it's likely you already use these protocols; otherwise, please ensure you have them properly configured.

  1. Remote bindings (beta) now works with Next.js — connect to remote resources (D1, KV, R2, etc.) during local development

    Workers

    We recently announced our public beta for remote bindings, which allow you to connect to deployed resources running on your Cloudflare account (like R2 buckets or D1 databases) while running a local development session.

    Now, you can use remote bindings with your Next.js applications through the @opennextjs/cloudflare adaptor by enabling the experimental feature in your next.config.ts:

    initOpenNextCloudflareForDev();
    initOpenNextCloudflareForDev({
     experimental: { remoteBindings: true }
    });

    Then, all you have to do is specify which bindings you want connected to the deployed resource on your Cloudflare account via the experimental_remote flag in your binding definition:

    {
      "r2_buckets": [
        {
          "bucket_name": "testing-bucket",
          "binding": "MY_BUCKET",
          "experimental_remote": true,
        },
      ],
    }

    You can then run next dev to start a local development session (or start a preview with opennextjs-cloudflare preview), and all requests to env.MY_BUCKET will be proxied to the remote testing-bucket — rather than the default local binding simulations.

    Remote bindings & ISR

    Remote bindings are also used during the build process, which comes with significant benefits for pages using Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR). During the build step for an ISR page, your server executes the page's code just as it would for normal user requests. If a page needs data to display (like fetching user info from KV), those requests are actually made. The server then uses this fetched data to render the final HTML.

    Data fetching is a critical part of this process, as the finished HTML is only as good as the data it was built with. If the build process can't fetch real data, you end up with a pre-rendered page that's empty or incomplete.

    With remote bindings support in OpenNext, your pre-rendered pages are built with real data from the start. The build process uses any configured remote bindings, and any data fetching occurs against the deployed resources on your Cloudflare account.

    Want to learn more? Get started with remote bindings and OpenNext.

    Have feedback? Join the discussion in our beta announcement to share feedback or report any issues.

  1. Cloudflare One Agent for Android (version 2.4.2)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the Android Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the Google Play Store. This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

    Changes and improvements

    • QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled in the app by turning on Enable qlogs under Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics > Debug Logs. The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.
    • DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
    • The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
    • Fixed an issue that caused WARP connection failures on ChromeOS devices.

  1. Cloudflare One Agent for iOS (version 1.11)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the iOS Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the iOS App Store. This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

    Changes and improvements

    • QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled in the app by turning on Enable qlogs under Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics > Debug Logs. The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.
    • DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
    • The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

  1. Run and connect Workers in separate dev commands with the Cloudflare Vite plugin

    Workers

    Workers can now talk to each other across separate dev commands using service bindings and tail consumers, whether started with vite dev or wrangler dev.

    Simply start each Worker in its own terminal:

    Terminal window
    # Terminal 1
    vite dev
    

    # Terminal 2
    wrangler dev

    This is useful when different teams maintain different Workers, or when each Worker has its own build setup or tooling.

    Check out the Developing with multiple Workers guide to learn more about the different approaches and when to use each one.

  1. Run AI-generated code on-demand with Code Sandboxes (new)

    Agents Workers Workflows

    AI is supercharging app development for everyone, but we need a safe way to run untrusted, LLM-written code. We’re introducing Sandboxes, which let your Worker run actual processes in a secure, container-based environment.

    TypeScript
    import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";
    export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
        const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");
        return sandbox.exec("ls", ["-la"]);
      },
    };

    Methods

    • exec(command: string, args: string[], options?: { stream?: boolean }):Execute a command in the sandbox.
    • gitCheckout(repoUrl: string, options: { branch?: string; targetDir?: string; stream?: boolean }): Checkout a git repository in the sandbox.
    • mkdir(path: string, options: { recursive?: boolean; stream?: boolean }): Create a directory in the sandbox.
    • writeFile(path: string, content: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Write content to a file in the sandbox.
    • readFile(path: string, options: { encoding?: string; stream?: boolean }): Read content from a file in the sandbox.
    • deleteFile(path: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Delete a file from the sandbox.
    • renameFile(oldPath: string, newPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Rename a file in the sandbox.
    • moveFile(sourcePath: string, destinationPath: string, options?: { stream?: boolean }): Move a file from one location to another in the sandbox.
    • ping(): Ping the sandbox.

    Sandboxes are still experimental. We're using them to explore how isolated, container-like workloads might scale on Cloudflare — and to help define the developer experience around them.

    You can try it today from your Worker, with just a few lines of code. Let us know what you build.

  1. @cloudflare/actors library - SDK for Durable Objects in beta

    Durable Objects Workers

    The new @cloudflare/actors library is now in beta!

    The @cloudflare/actors library is a new SDK for Durable Objects and provides a powerful set of abstractions for building real-time, interactive, and multiplayer applications on top of Durable Objects. With beta usage and feedback, @cloudflare/actors will become the recommended way to build on Durable Objects and draws upon Cloudflare's experience building products/features on Durable Objects.

    The name "actors" originates from the actor programming model, which closely ties to how Durable Objects are modelled.

    The @cloudflare/actors library includes:

    • Storage helpers for querying embeddeded, per-object SQLite storage
    • Storage helpers for managing SQL schema migrations
    • Alarm helpers for scheduling multiple alarms provided a date, delay in seconds, or cron expression
    • Actor class for using Durable Objects with a defined pattern
    • Durable Objects Workers API is always available for your application as needed

    Storage and alarm helper methods can be combined with any Javascript class that defines your Durable Object, i.e, ones that extend DurableObject including the Actor class.

    JavaScript
    import { Storage } from "@cloudflare/actors/storage";
    

    export class ChatRoom extends DurableObject<Env> {
        storage: Storage;
    

        constructor(ctx: DurableObjectState, env: Env) {
            super(ctx, env)
            this.storage = new Storage(ctx.storage);
            this.storage.migrations = [{
                idMonotonicInc: 1,
                description: "Create users table",
                sql: "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY)"
            }]
        }
        async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {
            // Run migrations before executing SQL query
            await this.storage.runMigrations();
    

            // Query with SQL template
            let userId = new URL(request.url).searchParams.get("userId");
            const query = this.storage.sql`SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ${userId};`
            return new Response(`${JSON.stringify(query)}`);
        }
    }

    @cloudflare/actors library introduces the Actor class pattern. Actor lets you access Durable Objects without writing the Worker that communicates with your Durable Object (the Worker is created for you). By default, requests are routed to a Durable Object named "default".

    JavaScript
    export class MyActor extends Actor<Env> {
        async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {
            return new Response('Hello, World!')
        }
    }
    

    export default handler(MyActor);

    You can route to different Durable Objects by name within your Actor class using nameFromRequest.

    JavaScript
    export class MyActor extends Actor<Env> {
        static nameFromRequest(request: Request): string {
            let url = new URL(request.url);
            return url.searchParams.get("userId") ?? "foo";
        }
    

        async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {
            return new Response(`Actor identifier (Durable Object name): ${this.identifier}`);
        }
    }
    

    export default handler(MyActor);

    For more examples, check out the library README. @cloudflare/actors library is a place for more helpers and built-in patterns, like retry handling and Websocket-based applications, to reduce development overhead for common Durable Objects functionality. Please share feedback and what more you would like to see on our Discord channel.

  1. Data Security Analytics in the Zero Trust dashboard

    Data Loss Prevention CASB Cloudflare One

    Zero Trust now includes Data security analytics, providing you with unprecedented visibility into your organization sensitive data.

    The new dashboard includes:

    • Sensitive Data Movement Over Time:

      • See patterns and trends in how sensitive data moves across your environment. This helps understand where data is flowing and identify common paths.

    • Sensitive Data at Rest in SaaS & Cloud:

      • View an inventory of sensitive data stored within your corporate SaaS applications (for example, Google Drive, Microsoft 365) and cloud accounts (such as AWS S3).

    • DLP Policy Activity:

      • Identify which of your Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies are being triggered most often.
      • See which specific users are responsible for triggering DLP policies.
    Data Security Analytics

    To access the new dashboard, log in to Cloudflare One and go to Insights on the sidebar.

  1. Cloudflare User Groups & SCIM User Groups are now in GA

    Cloudflare Fundamentals

    We're announcing the GA of User Groups for Cloudflare Dashboard and System for Cross Domain Identity Management (SCIM) User Groups, strengthening our RBAC capabilities with stable, production-ready primitives for managing access at scale.

    What's New

    User Groups [GA]: User Groups are a new Cloudflare IAM primitive that enable administrators to create collections of account members that are treated equally from an access control perspective. User Groups can be assigned permission policies, with individual members in the group inheriting all permissions granted to the User Group. User Groups can be created manually or via our APIs.

    SCIM User Groups [GA]: Centralize & simplify your user and group management at scale by syncing memberships directly from your upstream identity provider (like Okta or Entra ID) to the Cloudflare Platform. This ensures Cloudflare stays in sync with your identity provider, letting you apply Permission Policies to those synced groups directly within the Cloudflare Dashboard.

    Stability & Scale: These features have undergone extensive testing during the Public Beta period and are now ready for production use across enterprises of all sizes.

    For more info:

  1. Increased blob size limits in Workers Analytics Engine

    Workers

    We’ve increased the total allowed size of blob fields on data points written to Workers Analytics Engine from 5 KB to 16 KB.

    This change gives you more flexibility when logging rich observability data — such as base64-encoded payloads, AI inference traces, or custom metadata — without hitting request size limits.

    You can find full details on limits for queries, filters, payloads, and more here in the Workers Analytics Engine limits documentation.

    JavaScript
    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        env.analyticsDataset.writeDataPoint({
          // The sum of all of the blob's sizes can now be 16 KB
          blobs: [
            // The URL of the request to the Worker
            request.url,
            // Some metadata about your application you'd like to store
            JSON.stringify(metadata),
            // The version of your Worker this datapoint was collected from
            env.versionMetadata.tag,
          ],
          indexes: ["sample-index"],
        });
      },
    };
