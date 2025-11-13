Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Log Explorer adds 14 new datasets
We've significantly enhanced Log Explorer by adding support for 14 additional Cloudflare product datasets.
This expansion enables Operations and Security Engineers to gain deeper visibility and telemetry across a wider range of Cloudflare services. By integrating these new datasets, users can now access full context to efficiently investigate security incidents, troubleshoot application performance issues, and correlate logged events across different layers (like application and network) within a single interface. This capability is crucial for a complete and cohesive understanding of event flows across your Cloudflare environment.
The newly supported datasets include:
Dns_logs
Nel_reports
Page_shield_events
Spectrum_events
Zaraz_events
Audit Logs
Audit_logs_v2
Biso_user_actions
DNS firewall logs
Email_security_alerts
Magic Firewall IDS
Network Analytics
Sinkhole HTTP
ipsec_logs
You can now use Log Explorer to query and filter with each of these datasets. For example, you can identify an IP address exhibiting suspicious behavior in the
FW_event logs, and then instantly pivot to the
Network Analytics logs or
Access logs to see its network-level traffic profile or if it bypassed a corporate policy.
To learn more and get started, refer to the Log Explorer documentation and the Cloudflare Logs documentation.