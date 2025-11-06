Changelog
Automatic Return Routing (Beta)
Magic WAN now supports Automatic Return Routing (ARR), allowing customers to configure Magic on-ramps (IPsec/GRE/CNI) to learn the return path for traffic flows without requiring static routes.
Key benefits:
- Route-less mode: Static or dynamic routes are optional when using ARR.
- Overlapping IP space support: Traffic originating from customer sites can use overlapping private IP ranges.
- Symmetric routing: Return traffic is guaranteed to use the same connection as the original on-ramp.
This feature is currently in beta and requires the new Unified Routing mode (beta).
For configuration details, refer to Configure Automatic Return Routing.