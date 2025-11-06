 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Automatic Return Routing (Beta)

Cloudflare One Cloudflare WAN

Magic WAN now supports Automatic Return Routing (ARR), allowing customers to configure Magic on-ramps (IPsec/GRE/CNI) to learn the return path for traffic flows without requiring static routes.

Key benefits:

  • Route-less mode: Static or dynamic routes are optional when using ARR.
  • Overlapping IP space support: Traffic originating from customer sites can use overlapping private IP ranges.
  • Symmetric routing: Return traffic is guaranteed to use the same connection as the original on-ramp.

This feature is currently in beta and requires the new Unified Routing mode (beta).

For configuration details, refer to Configure Automatic Return Routing.