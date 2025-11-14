New SaaS Security weekly digests with API CASB

You can now stay on top of your SaaS security posture with the new CASB Weekly Digest notification. This opt-in email digest is delivered to your inbox every Monday morning and provides a high-level summary of your organization's Cloudflare API CASB findings from the previous week.

This allows security teams and IT administrators to get proactive, at-a-glance visibility into new risks and integration health without having to log in to the dashboard.

To opt in, navigate to Manage Account > Notifications in the Cloudflare dashboard to configure the CASB Weekly Digest alert type.

Key capabilities

At-a-glance summary — Review new high/critical findings, most frequent finding types, and new content exposures from the past 7 days.

— Review new high/critical findings, most frequent finding types, and new content exposures from the past 7 days. Integration health — Instantly see the status of all your connected SaaS integrations (Healthy, Unhealthy, or Paused) to spot API connection issues.

— Instantly see the status of all your connected SaaS integrations (Healthy, Unhealthy, or Paused) to spot API connection issues. Proactive alerting — The digest is sent automatically to all subscribed users every Monday morning.

— The digest is sent automatically to all subscribed users every Monday morning. Easy to configure — Users can opt in by enabling the notification in the Cloudflare dashboard under Manage Account > Notifications.

Learn more

Configure notification preferences in Cloudflare.

The CASB Weekly Digest notification is available to all Cloudflare users today.