WARP client for Windows (version 2025.9.558.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). When PMTUD is enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an inconsistency with Global WARP override settings in multi-user environments when switching between users.

The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.

Fixed an issue where deleting a registration was erroneously reported as having failed.

Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) may now be used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the WARP client to improve connectivity optimized for each network. PMTUD is disabled by default. To enable it, refer to the PMTUD documentation.

Improvements for the OS version WARP client check. Windows Updated Build Revision (UBR) numbers can now be checked by the client to ensure devices have required security patches and features installed.

The WARP client now supports Windows 11 ARM-based machines. For information on known limitations, refer to the Known limitations page.

Known issues