Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
cloudflared proxy-dns command will be removed starting February 2, 2026
Starting February 2, 2026, the
cloudflared proxy-dns command will be removed from all new
cloudflared releases.
This change is being made to enhance security and address a potential vulnerability in an underlying DNS library. This vulnerability is specific to the
proxy-dns command and does not affect any other
cloudflared features, such as the core Cloudflare Tunnel service.
The
proxy-dns command, which runs a client-side DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) proxy, has been an officially undocumented feature for several years. This functionality is fully and securely supported by our actively developed products.
Versions of
cloudflared released before this date will not be affected and will continue to operate. However, note that our official support policy for any
cloudflared release is one year from its release date.
We strongly advise users of this undocumented feature to migrate to one of the following officially supported solutions before February 2, 2026, to continue benefiting from secure DNS-over-HTTPS.
The preferred method for enabling DNS-over-HTTPS on user devices is the Cloudflare WARP client. The WARP client automatically secures and proxies all DNS traffic from your device, integrating it with your organization's Zero Trust policies and posture checks.
For scenarios where installing a client on every device is not possible (such as servers, routers, or IoT devices), we recommend using the WARP Connector.
Instead of running
cloudflared proxy-dns on a machine, you can install the WARP Connector on a single Linux host within your private network. This connector will act as a gateway, securely routing all DNS and network traffic from your entire subnet to Cloudflare for filtering and logging.