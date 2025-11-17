WAF Release - 2025-11-17

This week highlights enhancements to detection signatures improving coverage for vulnerabilities in DELMIA Apriso, linked to CVE-2025-6205.

Key Findings

This vulnerability allows unauthenticated attackers to gain privileged access to the application. The latest update provides enhanced detection logic for resilient protection against exploitation attempts.

Impact

DELMIA Apriso (CVE-2025-6205): Exploitation could allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to bypass security checks by sending specially crafted requests to the application's message processor. This enables the creation of arbitrary employee accounts, which can be leveraged to modify system configurations and achieve full system compromise.