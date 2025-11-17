 Skip to content
Changelog

WAF Release - 2025-11-17

WAF

This week highlights enhancements to detection signatures improving coverage for vulnerabilities in DELMIA Apriso, linked to CVE-2025-6205.

Key Findings

This vulnerability allows unauthenticated attackers to gain privileged access to the application. The latest update provides enhanced detection logic for resilient protection against exploitation attempts.

Impact

  • DELMIA Apriso (CVE-2025-6205): Exploitation could allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to bypass security checks by sending specially crafted requests to the application's message processor. This enables the creation of arbitrary employee accounts, which can be leveraged to modify system configurations and achieve full system compromise.
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/ADELMIA Apriso - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-6205LogBlockThis is a new detection.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APHP Wrapper Injection - BodyN/ADisabledRule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/APHP Wrapper Injection - URIN/ADisabledRule metadata description refined. Detection unchanged.