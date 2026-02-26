Use Pruna P-video through AI Gateway
This tutorial shows how to call the Pruna's P-video ↗ model on Replicate through AI Gateway.
- A Cloudflare account ↗
- A Replicate account ↗ with an API token
- Go to replicate.com ↗ and sign up for an account.
- Once logged in, go to replicate.com/settings/api-tokens ↗.
- Select Create token and give it a name.
- Copy the token and store it somewhere safe.
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to AI > AI Gateway.
- Select Create Gateway.
- Enter your Gateway name. Note: Gateway name has a 64 character limit.
- Select Create.
To set up an AI Gateway using the API:
Create an API token with the following permissions:
AI Gateway - Read
AI Gateway - Edit
Get your Account ID.
Using that API token and Account ID, send a
POSTrequest to the Cloudflare API.
Note your Account ID and Gateway name for use in later steps.
To add authentication to your gateway, refer to Authenticated Gateway.
Replace the standard Replicate API base URL with the AI Gateway URL:
For example, if your account ID is
abc123 and your gateway is
my-gateway:
P-video predictions generally complete within 30 seconds. Because this is under Replicate's 60-second synchronous limit, you can use the
Prefer: wait header to send a request and get the result in a single call:
Authorization— your Replicate API token (authenticates with Replicate).
cf-aig-authorization— your Cloudflare API token (for authenticated gateways).
Prefer: wait— blocks until the prediction completes instead of returning immediately.
For a full list of available input parameters, check out the prunaai/p-video model page ↗ on Replicate.
When the prediction completes, the response includes the
output field with a URL to the generated video file.
If your request may exceed 60 seconds (for example, with longer durations or higher resolutions), use async mode instead. Send the request without the
Prefer: wait header:
The response includes a prediction
id:
Poll the prediction status until it completes:
Keep polling until
status is
succeeded (or
failed). When complete, the
output field contains a URL to the generated video file.
From here you can:
- Use logging to monitor requests and debug issues.
- Set up rate limiting to control usage.
- Use other models on Replicate or our other supported providers through AI Gateway.