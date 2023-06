Enable Cloudflare for SaaS

To enable Cloudflare for SaaS for your account:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames. Select Enable. The next step depends on the zone’s plan: Enterprise : Can preview this product as a non-contract service , which provide full access, free of metered usage fees, limits, and certain other restrictions.

: Can preview this product as a , which provide full access, free of metered usage fees, limits, and certain other restrictions. Non-enterprise: Will have to enter payment information.