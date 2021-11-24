Network ports

Learn which network ports Cloudflare proxies by default and how to enable Cloudflare's proxy for additional ports.

​ Network ports compatible with Cloudflare's proxy

By default, Cloudflare proxies traffic destined for the HTTP/HTTPS ports listed below.

HTTP ports supported by Cloudflare 80

8080

8880

2052

2082

2086

2095

HTTPS ports supported by Cloudflare 443

2053

2083

2087

2096

8443

Caching is disabled for the following ports 2052

2053

2082

2083

2086

2087

2095

2096

8880

8443

​ How to enable Cloudflare's proxy for additional ports

If traffic for your domain is destined for a different port than listed above, either:

Block traffic on ports other than 80 and 443 in Cloudflare paid plans by doing one of the following:

Ports 80 and 443 are the only ports compatible with:

HTTP/HTTPS traffic within China data centers for domains that have the China Network enabled, and

Cloudflare Access does not support port numbers in URLs. Port numbers are stripped from requests for URLs protected through Cloudflare Access.