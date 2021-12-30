Manage subdomains
Once you have added your domain to Cloudflare and updated your nameservers, you also might want to set up a subdomain.
Most subdomains serve a specific purpose within the overall context of your website. For example,
blog.example.com might be your blog,
support.example.com could be your customer help portal, and
store.example.com would be your e-commerce site.
Create a subdomain
If you have already added a subdomain at your host, create a corresponding DNS A or CNAME record for that subdomain (
blog,
store).
Set up redirects
Redirect a subdomain to root domain
Sometimes, you might want to create a subdomain (
www.example.com) that simply redirects traffic to your root domain (
example.com).
Create a proxied DNS A record for your subdomain. This record can point to any IP address since all traffic will be redirected prior to reaching the address.
Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A
www
192.0.2.1
Proxied
Use Bulk redirects to forward traffic from your subdomain to your root domain. You will likely want to include Subpath matching to ensure requests to
www.example.com/examplesgo to
example.com/examples.
Source URL Target URL Status Selected parameters
www.example.com
https://example.com
301 Subpath matching and Preserve path suffix
Redirect root domain to a subdomain
Sometimes, you might want all traffic to your root domain (
example.com) to actually go to a subdomain (
www.example.com).
If you have already added that subdomain at your host, create a corresponding DNS A or CNAME record for that subdomain.
Create a proxied DNS A record for your root domain. This record can point to any IP address since all traffic will be redirected prior to reaching the address.
Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A
@
192.0.2.1
Proxied
Use Bulk redirects to forward traffic from your root domain to your subdomain. You will likely want to include Subpath matching to ensure requests to
example.com/examplesgo to
www.example.com/examples.
Source URL Target URL Status Selected parameters
example.com
https://www.example.com
301 Subpath matching and Preserve path suffix
SSL/TLS for subdomains
If your main domain is using Cloudflare's Universal SSL certificate, that certificate also covers all first-level subdomains (
blog.example.com).
For deeper subdomains (
dev.blog.example.com), use a different type of certificate.
Customize Cloudflare settings per subdomain
To learn more about customizing Cloudflare settings for individual subdomains, refer to Subdomain support.