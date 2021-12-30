Manage subdomains

Once you have added your domain to Cloudflare External link icon Open external link and updated your nameservers External link icon Open external link, you also might want to set up a subdomain.

Most subdomains serve a specific purpose within the overall context of your website. For example, blog.example.com might be your blog, support.example.com could be your customer help portal, and store.example.com would be your e-commerce site.

​ Create a subdomain

If you have already added a subdomain at your host, create a corresponding DNS A or CNAME record External link icon Open external link for that subdomain ( blog , store ).

​ Set up redirects

​ Redirect a subdomain to root domain

Sometimes, you might want to create a subdomain ( www.example.com ) that simply redirects traffic to your root domain ( example.com ).

Create a proxied DNS A record External link icon Open external link for your subdomain. This record can point to any IP address since all traffic will be redirected prior to reaching the address. Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A www 192.0.2.1 Proxied Use Bulk redirects External link icon Open external link to forward traffic from your subdomain to your root domain. You will likely want to include Subpath matching to ensure requests to www.example.com/examples go to example.com/examples . Source URL Target URL Status Selected parameters www.example.com https://example.com 301 Subpath matching and Preserve path suffix

​ Redirect root domain to a subdomain

Sometimes, you might want all traffic to your root domain ( example.com ) to actually go to a subdomain ( www.example.com ).

If you have already added that subdomain at your host, create a corresponding DNS A or CNAME record External link icon Open external link for that subdomain. Create a proxied DNS A record for your root domain. This record can point to any IP address since all traffic will be redirected prior to reaching the address. Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A @ 192.0.2.1 Proxied Use Bulk redirects External link icon Open external link to forward traffic from your root domain to your subdomain. You will likely want to include Subpath matching to ensure requests to example.com/examples go to www.example.com/examples . Source URL Target URL Status Selected parameters example.com https://www.example.com 301 Subpath matching and Preserve path suffix

​ SSL/TLS for subdomains

If your main domain is using Cloudflare's Universal SSL certificate External link icon Open external link, that certificate also covers all first-level subdomains ( blog.example.com ).

For deeper subdomains ( dev.blog.example.com ), use a different type of certificate External link icon Open external link.

​ Customize Cloudflare settings per subdomain