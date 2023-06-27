Types of malicious detections
To review the number and type of malicious detections made on your account:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Select the Email tab.
- The Overview section will show you graphs with the total number of emails processed, as well as how many of those pertain to different threat categories - such as Malicious or Spam, among others. Refer to Dispositions and attributes for more information. Select View Details.
- You will open the Detections page. This page breaks down the information regarding the various types of threats detected. You have access to:
|Field
|Description
|Attachments
|Senders
|Targets
|Top email targets on the BEC feature.
|New domains
|Links
|Threat types
|Top malicious threat types, and their percentage relatively to the total amount of threats received.
|Threat origins
|A graph representing where in the world are your top threat origins.