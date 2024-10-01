Create a project on Google Cloud Console

Log in to the Google Cloud Console ↗ . From the dashboard, select CREATE OR SELECT PROJECT. Provide the details for the new project, and select CREATE to start your new project. Once the new project has been created, the Google Cloud Platform console will automatically redirect you to the Project console. If not, you can use the Project selector to change to the project you created. In Getting Started, select Explore and enable APIs > Select ENABLE APIs & SERVICES. On search bar, search for Admin SDK API . Select Admin SDK API, then select ENABLE. Go back to the sidebar, select Library, and search for Gmail API. Select Gmail API, then select ENABLE.

Next steps

Now that you have created a project on Google Cloud Console, you need to create a service account on Google Cloud Console.