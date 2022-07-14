Phish submissions

As part of your email configuration, your administrators and email recipients can submit missed phish samples to Area 1 Service Addresses External link icon Open external link so we can process them and take necessary action.

​​ What happens after phish submission

After you or your users submit a phish sample, we add that sample directly into our machine learning (M/L) queue.

Some samples will be directly converted to Malicious upon going through machine learning and the rest will be further processed by our M/L module.

