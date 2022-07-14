API deployment

When you choose an API deployment for your Area 1 setup, email messages only reach Area 1 after they have already reached a user’s inbox.

Then, through on integrations with your email provider, Area 1 can retract messages based on your organization’s policies.

When you choose API deployment, you get the following benefits:

Easy protection for complex email architectures, without requiring any change to mailflow operations.

Agentless deployment for Microsoft 365 and Gmail.

The initial email protection measures offered by your current email provider.

However, API deployment also has the following disadvantages:

Area 1 is dependent on your email provider’s API infrastructure and outages will increase the message dwell time in the inbox.

Area 1 requires read and write access to mailboxes.

Requires API support from your email provider (does not typically support on-premise providers).

Your email provider may throttle API requests from Area 1.

Detection rates may be lower if multiple solutions exist.

Messages cannot be modified or quarantined.

Certain URL rewrite schemes cannot be decoded (for example, Mimecast).

