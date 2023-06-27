Statistics overview

System stats Status of Area 1’s services

Uptime of Area 1’s services as well as any downtime

Number of processed emails and attacks prevented

Detection stats Statistics regarding the total number of detections made, and emails processed.

Retractions Shows the distribution of messages removed from your user’s mailboxes.

Phish Submissions Stats Statistics regarding the number of phish emails submitted by your users and security operations center (SOC)

Threat Origins Top geographical threat origins to your organization.

Org Spoofs Shows attacks where names in envelopes differ from the header, as well as spoofed domains.

Domain Proximity List of domains similar to your own.

Malicious Threat Type Breakdown of malicious threat types.

Email Link Isolation How many email were processed by Email Link Isolation .