Statistics overview
To access an overview of your account, total number of emails processed, a breakdown of types of threads detected, among other types of information:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Make sure you are in the Home section to review information regarding your account:
|Field
|Description
|System stats
|Detection stats
|Statistics regarding the total number of detections made, and emails processed.
|Retractions
|Shows the distribution of messages removed from your user’s mailboxes.
|Phish Submissions Stats
|Statistics regarding the number of phish emails submitted by your users and security operations center (SOC)
|Threat Origins
|Top geographical threat origins to your organization.
|Org Spoofs
|Shows attacks where names in envelopes differ from the header, as well as spoofed domains.
|Domain Proximity
|List of domains similar to your own.
|Malicious Threat Type
|Breakdown of malicious threat types.
|Email Link Isolation
|How many email were processed by Email Link Isolation.
|Top BEC Targets
|What email addresses are the top targets on the Business Email Compromise feature.