Block lists

When you add blocked senders, Area 1 automatically marks all messages from these senders with a Malicious disposition.

Add a blocked sender

To create a new blocked pattern:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.

  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).

  3. On Email Configuration, go to Block List > Blocked Senders.

  4. Click + New Sender.

  5. Enter the pattern information:

    • Sender: Enter one of the following types of pattern:

      • Email addresses, which must be a valid email.
      • IP addresses, which can only be IPv4. IPv6 and CIDR are invalid entries.
      • Regular expressions, which must be valid Java expressions.

    • Notes: Provide additional notes about the blocked sender pattern.

  6. Click Save.

CSV uploads

You can also upload a CSV file of multiple allowed patterns. The CSV file must be smaller than 150 KB, start with a header row of all required values, and contain no additional fields.

An example file would look like this:

Blocked_Sender, Notes
[email protected], John Smith
[email protected], Melanie Turner