Block lists
When you add blocked senders, Area 1 automatically marks all messages from these senders with a
Malicious disposition.
Add a blocked sender
To create a new blocked pattern:
Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
Go to Settings (the gear icon).
On Email Configuration, go to Block List > Blocked Senders.
Click + New Sender.
Enter the pattern information:
Sender: Enter one of the following types of pattern:
- Email addresses, which must be a valid email.
- IP addresses, which can only be IPv4. IPv6 and CIDR are invalid entries.
- Regular expressions, which must be valid Java expressions.
Notes: Provide additional notes about the blocked sender pattern.
Click Save.
CSV uploads
You can also upload a CSV file of multiple allowed patterns. The CSV file must be smaller than 150 KB, start with a header row of all required values, and contain no additional fields.
An example file would look like this:
Blocked_Sender, Notes[email protected], John Smith[email protected], Melanie Turner