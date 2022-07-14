Block lists

When you add blocked senders, Area 1 automatically marks all messages from these senders with a Malicious disposition.

​​ Add a blocked sender

To create a new blocked pattern:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). On Email Configuration, go to Block List > Blocked Senders. Click + New Sender. Enter the pattern information: Sender : Enter one of the following types of pattern: Email addresses, which must be a valid email. IP addresses, which can only be IPv4. IPv6 and CIDR are invalid entries. Regular expressions, which must be valid External link icon Open external link Java expressions.

Notes: Provide additional notes about the blocked sender pattern. Click Save.

​​ CSV uploads

You can also upload a CSV file of multiple allowed patterns. The CSV file must be smaller than 150 KB, start with a header row of all required values, and contain no additional fields.

An example file would look like this: