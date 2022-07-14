Egress IPs

When you set up Area 1 using an inline deployment, you need to tell your existing email providers to accept messages coming from Area 1’s egress IP addresses.

​​ United States

For customers in the United States, enter the following IP addresses:

52.11.209.211

52.89.255.11

52.0.67.109

54.173.50.115

158.51.64.0/26

158.51.65.0/26

134.195.26.0/24

For customers in Europe, add all our US IP addresses:

Additionally, you need to add the following IP addresses for our European data centers: