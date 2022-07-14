Egress IPs
When you set up Area 1 using an inline deployment, you need to tell your existing email providers to accept messages coming from Area 1’s egress IP addresses.
United States
For customers in the United States, enter the following IP addresses:
52.11.209.211
52.89.255.11
52.0.67.109
54.173.50.115
158.51.64.0/26
158.51.65.0/26
134.195.26.0/24
Europe
For customers in Europe, add all our US IP addresses:
52.11.209.211
52.89.255.11
52.0.67.109
54.173.50.115
158.51.64.0/26
158.51.65.0/26
134.195.26.0/24
Additionally, you need to add the following IP addresses for our European data centers:
52.58.35.43
35.157.195.63