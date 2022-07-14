Cloudflare Docs
Email-Security
Area 1 Email Security
Egress IPs

When you set up Area 1 using an inline deployment, you need to tell your existing email providers to accept messages coming from Area 1’s egress IP addresses.

United States

For customers in the United States, enter the following IP addresses:

  • 52.11.209.211
  • 52.89.255.11
  • 52.0.67.109
  • 54.173.50.115
  • 158.51.64.0/26
  • 158.51.65.0/26
  • 134.195.26.0/24

Europe

For customers in Europe, add all our US IP addresses:

  • 52.11.209.211
  • 52.89.255.11
  • 52.0.67.109
  • 54.173.50.115
  • 158.51.64.0/26
  • 158.51.65.0/26
  • 134.195.26.0/24

Additionally, you need to add the following IP addresses for our European data centers:

  • 52.58.35.43
  • 35.157.195.63