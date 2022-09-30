Deploy and configure Microsoft Office 365 with Area 1 as MX Record

In this tutorial, you will learn how to configure Microsoft Office 365 with Area 1 as MX record. This tutorial is broken down into several steps.

​​ 1. Add Area 1 IP addresses to Allow List

Depending on your Office 365 configuration, you may receive a warning indicating that you need to run the Enable-OrganizationCustomization cmdlet before you create or modify objects in your Exchange Online organization. Follow the next step to enable this cmdlet.

The following steps are only required if you have not previously customized your Office 365 instance. If you received the message to run this cmdlet in the previous step, you will need to execute it in order to proceed with the configuration.

Run PowerShell as administrator, and execute the following command. Reply Yes when prompted:

PS C:\Windows\system32> Install-Module ExchangeOnlineManagement

This module is a Microsoft module.

Run the following commands to execute the policy change and connect to the Office 365 instance: PS C:\Windows\system32> set-executionpolicy remotesigned Confirm that you want to execute the policy change, and then run the following command: PS C:\Windows\system32> Import-Module ExchangeOnlineManagement Finally, run the following to authenticate against your Office 365 instance: PS C:\Windows\system32> Connect-ExchangeOnline The Connect-ExchangeOnline cmdlet will prompt you to login. Log in using an Office 365 administrator account. Once authenticated, you will be returned to the PowerShell prompt. You can verify that the OrganizationCustomization is enabled by running the command:

PS C:\Windows\system32> Get-OrganizationConfig | FL isDehydrated

If the result is false , OrganizationCustomization is already enabled and no further actions are required. If it is true, you need to enable it:

PS C:\> Enable-OrganizationCustomization

​​ 3. Enhanced Filtering configuration

This option will allow Office 365 to properly identify the original connecting IP before the message was received by Area 1. This helps with SPF analysis. This has two steps:

Creating an inbound connector.

Enabling the enhanced filtering configuration of the connector.

​​ Create an inbound connector

From the Microsoft Exchange admin center, select mail flow > connectors. Select the + icon to configure a new connector. In the Select your mail flow scenario panel dialog box that opens: In the From dropdown: select Partner organization. In the To dropdown: select Office 365. Select Next to continue the configuration. Provide a Name and a Description for the new connector. Leave the Turn it on checkbox enabled. Select Next. Select Use the sender’s IP address in the How do you want to identify the partner organization? configuration panel. Select Next. In What sender IP addresses do you want to use to identify your partner? add the IP addresses and CIDR blocks found in Egress IPs. Select Next. Keep the Reject email messages if they aren’t sent over TLS checkbox enabled. Select Next. Review the connector configuration and select Save.

​​ Enable enhanced filtering

Now that the inbound connector has been configured, you will need to enable the enhanced filtering configuration of the connector. Exit the Exchange Admin console, return to the main Office 365 Administration Console External link icon Open external link and select the Security admin console External link icon Open external link .

Go to Security Admin console External link icon Open external link > Threat Management > Policy, and select Enhanced filtering. In Enhanced Filtering for Connectors, you will find the connector that was previously configured. Double click the connector to edit its configuration parameters. Select Automatically detect and skip the last IP address and Apply to entire organization. Select Save.

​​ 4. Configure Area 1 Quarantine Policies

​​ Select the disposition that you want to quarantine

Quarantining messages is a per domain configuration. To modify which domains will have their message quarantines, access the domain configuration:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon) > Domains. Locate the domain you want to edit. Select the ... icon > Edit. Select the additional dispositions you want to quarantine.

When Area 1 is deployed as the MX record and protecting Office 365, Malicious and Spam detections will automatically be quarantined. This behavior cannot be modified.

​​ Manage the Admin Quarantine

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Email > Admin Quarantine. Locate the message you want to manage, and select the ... icon next to it. Thill will let you preview, download, or release the quarantined message.

​​ Optional - Quarantine messages using Microsoft Hosted Quarantine

As previously noted, malicious and spam detections are automatically quarantined in Area 1’s quarantine (this behavior cannot be modified). However, for the suspicious and spoof dispositions, you may prefer to apply a different behavior, where these messages can be quarantined into the Microsoft Hosted Quarantine or sent to the user’s junk folder.

For this alternate behavior, you will need to configure a transport rule in Office 365:

Go to the Exchange administrator console > mail flow > rules. Select the + button > Create a new rule. In the new dialog box, select More options to open the advanced version of the rule creator. Set the following conditions and actions:

Name : Quarantine Area 1 Suspicious Messages

: Configure the first condition, select A message header > Includes any of these words: Enter text: X-Area1Security-Disposition Enter words: SUSPICIOUS

>

If you also want to quarantine the spoof detections, add the string SPOOF to the list of words.

Select the add condition button to add a second condition. In the new condition, select The sender > IP address is in any of these ranges or exactly matches and enter the egress IPs in the Egress IPs page. In the Do the following section, select Redirect the message to > hosted quarantine..

If you prefer to send the message to the Junk folder, in the Do the following section, select Modify the message properties > set the spam confidence level (SCL). Then, select the SCL value that will send the message to the junk folder. This behavior is dependent on the configured spam filter policies (spam and bulk actions).

Select Save to save the new rule.

Instructions to update your MX records will depend on the DNS provider you are using. You will need to update and replace your existing MX record with the Area 1 hosts:

MX Priority Host 10 mailstream-east.mxrecord.io 10 mailstream-west.mxrecord.io 20 mailstream-central.mxrecord.mx

When configuring the Area 1 MX records, it is important to configure both hosts with the same MX priority. This will allow mail flows to load balance between the hosts.

Once the MX records have been updated, the DNS updates may take up to 36 hours to fully propagate around the Internet. Some of the faster DNS providers will start to update records within minutes. DNS changes will reach the major DNS servers in about an hour.