Gmail BCC setup with Area 1

In Replace recipient add the recipient BCC address. For example, [email protected] . This address is specific to each customer tenant and can be found in your Portal External link icon Open external link . If you are located in the EU or GDPR applies to your organization, replace @mxrecord.io domain in the BCC recipient with @mailstream-eu1.mxrecord.io . For example, input [email protected] . This will force emails to be processed in Germany under compliance with GDPR.