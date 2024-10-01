Create service account
-
On the Google Cloud Console ↗, select Credentials.
-
Select CREATE CREDENTIALS > Service account.
-
Fill in the details to create a service account:
- Service account name: Enter
Message Retraction Service Account.
- Service account ID: Enter
message-retraction-service-acc.
- Service account description: Enter
Email Security Message Retraction.
- Select CREATE AND CONTINUE.
-
In Grant this service account access to project, select Select a role > Choose Owner. Select CONTINUE, then DONE.
-
Go back to Credentials, and select your service account under Service Accounts. In Details, take note of the Unique ID.
-
Select Advanced settings > VIEW GOOGLE WORKSPACE ADMIN CONSOLE, then enter your password.
-
On the sidebar, select Security > Access and data control > API controls > Select MANAGE DOMAIN WIDE DELEGATION.
-
Select Add new > Add a new client ID:
-
Client ID: Enter the Unique ID you took note of.
-
OAuth scopes: Enter the following URLs:
-
Select AUTHORIZE.
-
-
Go back to the sidebar > Service Accounts.
-
Select the three dots > Manage keys > ADD KEY > Create new key > Select JSON > Select CREATE. This downloads a
.jsonfile which you will use at a later stage.
Now that you have created a service account, proceed to adding retractions to your email.