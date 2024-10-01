 Skip to content
Create service account

  1. On the Google Cloud Console, select Credentials.

  2. Select CREATE CREDENTIALS > Service account.

  3. Fill in the details to create a service account:

    • Service account name: Enter Message Retraction Service Account.
    • Service account ID: Enter message-retraction-service-acc.
    • Service account description: Enter Email Security Message Retraction.
    • Select CREATE AND CONTINUE.

  4. In Grant this service account access to project, select Select a role > Choose Owner. Select CONTINUE, then DONE.

  5. Go back to Credentials, and select your service account under Service Accounts. In Details, take note of the Unique ID.

  6. Select Advanced settings > VIEW GOOGLE WORKSPACE ADMIN CONSOLE, then enter your password.

  7. On the sidebar, select Security > Access and data control > API controls > Select MANAGE DOMAIN WIDE DELEGATION.

  8. Select Add new > Add a new client ID:

    • Client ID: Enter the Unique ID you took note of.

    • OAuth scopes: Enter the following URLs:

      https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.user.readonly, https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.group.readonly, https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.user.alias.readonly, https://www.googleapis.com/auth/gmail.labels, https://mail.google.com/

    • Select AUTHORIZE.

  9. Go back to the sidebar > Service Accounts.

  10. Select the three dots > Manage keys > ADD KEY > Create new key > Select JSON > Select CREATE. This downloads a .json file which you will use at a later stage.

Next steps

Now that you have created a service account, proceed to adding retractions to your email.

