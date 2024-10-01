Create service account

On the Google Cloud Console ↗, select Credentials.

Select CREATE CREDENTIALS > Service account.

Fill in the details to create a service account: Service account name : Enter Message Retraction Service Account .

: Enter . Service account ID : Enter message-retraction-service-acc .

: Enter . Service account description : Enter Email Security Message Retraction .

: Enter . Select CREATE AND CONTINUE.

In Grant this service account access to project, select Select a role > Choose Owner. Select CONTINUE, then DONE.

Go back to Credentials, and select your service account under Service Accounts. In Details, take note of the Unique ID.

Select Advanced settings > VIEW GOOGLE WORKSPACE ADMIN CONSOLE, then enter your password.

On the sidebar, select Security > Access and data control > API controls > Select MANAGE DOMAIN WIDE DELEGATION.

Select Add new > Add a new client ID: Client ID : Enter the Unique ID you took note of.

OAuth scopes : Enter the following URLs: https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.user.readonly, https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.group.readonly, https://www.googleapis.com/auth/admin.directory.user.alias.readonly, https://www.googleapis.com/auth/gmail.labels, https://mail.google.com/

Select AUTHORIZE.

Go back to the sidebar > Service Accounts.