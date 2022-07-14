Cloudflare Docs
Email-Security
Area 1 Email Security
Domains

Cloudflare Area 1 works through a system of domain-based routing, where Cloudflare receives and evaluates incoming email from a domain.

Create a domain

To create a new domain in Area 1:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.

  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).

  3. Go to Email Configuration > Domains & Routing > Domains.

  4. Click New Domain.

  5. Enter the following information:

    • Domain: The domain name receiving email traffic.
    • Configured As: Choose MX Records or specify a number of Hops (depending on your email architecture).
    • Forwarding To: Enter the hostname of your email provider.
    • IP Restrictions (optional): Restrict incoming traffic to the IP addresses of your mail servers.
    • Inbound TLS (only available for non-MX domains): Applies TLS to incoming traffic.
    • Outbound TLS: Choose between Forward all messages over TLS (recommended) or Forward all messages using opportunistic TLS.
    • Quarantine Policy: Choose the dispositions you want to send to Admin quarantine.

  6. Click Publish Domain.

Edit a domain

To edit an existing domain:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).
  3. Go to Email Configuration > Domains & Routing > Domains.
  4. On a specific domain, click > Edit.
  5. Make changes as needed.
  6. Click Update Domain.

Delete a domain

To delete a domain:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).
  3. Go to Email Configuration > Domains & Routing > Domains.
  4. On a specific domain, click > Delete.