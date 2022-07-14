Domains
Cloudflare Area 1 works through a system of domain-based routing, where Cloudflare receives and evaluates incoming email from a domain.
Create a domain
To create a new domain in Area 1:
Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
Go to Settings (the gear icon).
Go to Email Configuration > Domains & Routing > Domains.
Click New Domain.
Enter the following information:
- Domain: The domain name receiving email traffic.
- Configured As: Choose MX Records or specify a number of Hops (depending on your email architecture).
- Forwarding To: Enter the hostname of your email provider.
- IP Restrictions (optional): Restrict incoming traffic to the IP addresses of your mail servers.
- Inbound TLS (only available for non-MX domains): Applies TLS to incoming traffic.
- Outbound TLS: Choose between Forward all messages over TLS (recommended) or Forward all messages using opportunistic TLS.
- Quarantine Policy: Choose the dispositions you want to send to Admin quarantine.
Click Publish Domain.
Edit a domain
To edit an existing domain:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Go to Email Configuration > Domains & Routing > Domains.
- On a specific domain, click … > Edit.
- Make changes as needed.
- Click Update Domain.
Delete a domain
To delete a domain:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Go to Email Configuration > Domains & Routing > Domains.
- On a specific domain, click … > Delete.