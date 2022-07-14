Domains

Cloudflare Area 1 works through a system of domain-based routing, where Cloudflare receives and evaluates incoming email from a domain.

​​ Create a domain

To create a new domain in Area 1:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Email Configuration > Domains & Routing > Domains. Click New Domain. Enter the following information: Domain : The domain name receiving email traffic.

: The domain name receiving email traffic. Configured As : Choose MX Records or specify a number of Hops (depending on your email architecture).

: Choose or specify a number of (depending on your email architecture). Forwarding To : Enter the hostname of your email provider.

: Enter the hostname of your email provider. IP Restrictions (optional): Restrict incoming traffic to the IP addresses of your mail servers.

(optional): Restrict incoming traffic to the IP addresses of your mail servers. Inbound TLS (only available for non-MX domains): Applies TLS to incoming traffic.

(only available for non-MX domains): Applies TLS to incoming traffic. Outbound TLS : Choose between Forward all messages over TLS (recommended) or Forward all messages using opportunistic TLS .

: Choose between (recommended) or . Quarantine Policy: Choose the dispositions you want to send to Admin quarantine . Click Publish Domain.

​​ Edit a domain

To edit an existing domain:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Email Configuration > Domains & Routing > Domains. On a specific domain, click … > Edit. Make changes as needed. Click Update Domain.

​​ Delete a domain

To delete a domain: