Retract settings
When you are using an API setup for Area 1, you cannot prevent mail from reaching a recipient’s mailbox.
However — so long as you also have Journalling configured — you can set up Message retraction to take post-delivery actions against suspicious messages. These retractions happen through API integrations with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspaces (Gmail).
Retraction options
Once you set up retraction, you can retract messages manually or set up automatic retractions.
Manual retraction
To retract individual messages, locate the message in Mail trace and retract the message.
Automatic retraction
You can also set up auto-retraction to automatically move messages matching certain dispositions to specific folders you within a user’s mailbox.
To set up automatic retraction:
Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
Go to Settings (the gear icon).
On Email Configuration, go to Retract Settings > Auto-Retract.
Click Edit.
For each disposition, choose which folder the message should be sent to:
- No Action: Do not move the message.
- Junk Email: Send the message to the junk or spam email folder.
- Trash: Send the message to the trash or deleted items email folder.
- Soft Delete (User Recoverable) (Microsoft only): Located within the user’s Deleted Items folder and can be recovered by the user.
- Hard Delete (Admin Recoverable) (Microsoft only): Completely removed from a user’s inbox and cannot be recovered without using the admin eDiscovery feature.
Click Update Auto-retract Settings.
