When you are using an API setup for Area 1, you cannot prevent mail from reaching a recipient’s mailbox.

However — so long as you also have Journalling configured — you can set up Message retraction to take post-delivery actions against suspicious messages. These retractions happen through API integrations with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspaces (Gmail).

​​ Retraction options

Once you set up retraction, you can retract messages manually or set up automatic retractions.

​​ Manual retraction

To retract individual messages, locate the message in Mail trace and retract the message.

​​ Automatic retraction

You can also set up auto-retraction to automatically move messages matching certain dispositions to specific folders you within a user’s mailbox.

To set up automatic retraction:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). On Email Configuration, go to Retract Settings > Auto-Retract. Click Edit. For each disposition, choose which folder the message should be sent to: No Action : Do not move the message.

: Do not move the message. Junk Email : Send the message to the junk or spam email folder.

: Send the message to the junk or spam email folder. Trash : Send the message to the trash or deleted items email folder.

: Send the message to the trash or deleted items email folder. Soft Delete (User Recoverable) (Microsoft only): Located within the user’s Deleted Items folder and can be recovered by the user.

(Microsoft only): Located within the user’s folder and can be recovered by the user. Hard Delete (Admin Recoverable) (Microsoft only): Completely removed from a user’s inbox and cannot be recovered without using the admin eDiscovery feature External link icon Open external link . Click Update Auto-retract Settings.

​​ Setup guides

