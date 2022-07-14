Cloudflare Docs
Added Detections

With Added Detections, you can manage various configurations applied at the time of analyzing email traffic.

These settings apply particularly to trusted business partners that your organization may do business with (vendors, external providers, and more).

Available configurations

FeatureDescription
Malicious Domain AgeControls the threshold for a Malicious disposition based on domain age. Maximum of 120 days.
Suspicious Domain AgeControls the threshold for a Suspicious disposition based on domain age. Maximum of 120 days.
Encrypted Attachment ScanningAuto-scan encrypted attachments to detect sophisticated malware campaigns.
Anti-Spam EngineDetect bulk emails or unsolicited commercial emails and marks them with a Bulk disposition.
Active Fraud PreventionInspect and assess new domain traffic that could be launched from third-party partners or similar organizations.

Access Added Detections

To access Added Detections and potentially adjust your settings:

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).
  3. On Email Configuration, go to Enhanced Detections > Added Detections.

From this view, you can adjust various configurations.