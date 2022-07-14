Added Detections

With Added Detections, you can manage various configurations applied at the time of analyzing email traffic.

These settings apply particularly to trusted business partners that your organization may do business with (vendors, external providers, and more).

​​ Available configurations

Feature Description Malicious Domain Age Controls the threshold for a Malicious disposition based on domain age. Maximum of 120 days. Suspicious Domain Age Controls the threshold for a Suspicious disposition based on domain age. Maximum of 120 days. Encrypted Attachment Scanning Auto-scan encrypted attachments to detect sophisticated malware campaigns. Anti-Spam Engine Detect bulk emails or unsolicited commercial emails and marks them with a Bulk disposition . Active Fraud Prevention Inspect and assess new domain traffic that could be launched from third-party partners or similar organizations.

​​ Access Added Detections

To access Added Detections and potentially adjust your settings:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). On Email Configuration, go to Enhanced Detections > Added Detections.

From this view, you can adjust various configurations.