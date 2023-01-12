Office 365 use cases

Before following our use case tutorials, read through this how-to guide related to best practices. This will show you how to prepare your Area 1 dashboard and enable options such as tagging and defanging emails, as well as Email Link Isolation, before setting up Office 365.

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Go to Settings (the gear icon). Go to Email Configuration > Email Policies > Link Actions. What you do next depends on if you are an Advantage or Enterprise customer: If you are an Advantage customer: In Disposition Actions, select Edit. In the SUSPICIOUS disposition drop-down menu, change the action to URL Defang . Select Save Disposition Actions. If you are an Enterprise customer: Enable Email Link Isolation. Under Email Policies, select Text add-Ons. Select Edit. Enable the following options under Add Prefix To Subject: Malicious - Enabled.

- Enabled. Suspicious - Enabled.

- Enabled. Spam - Enabled.

- Enabled. Bulk - Enabled.

- Enabled. Spoof - Enabled.

- Enabled. Originated Outside of Company - Optional.

- Optional. Contains Encrypted Content - Optional.

- Optional. Subject Prefix - Format as desired. In the same window, scroll down and enable the following options under Add Prefix To Body: Malicious - Enabled.

- Enabled. Suspicious - Enabled.

- Enabled. Spam - Disabled.

- Disabled. Bulk - Disabled.

- Disabled. Spoof - Enabled.

- Enabled. Originated Outside of Company - Optional.

- Optional. Body Prefix - Format as desired. You can use the default settings. The body prefix supports HTML tags for formatting. Select Update Text Add-Ons.

​​ Use cases

Refer to the following use cases to learn how to set up your environment for different scenarios.