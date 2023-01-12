Cloudflare Docs
Area 1 Email Security
Office 365 use cases

Before following our use case tutorials, read through this how-to guide related to best practices. This will show you how to prepare your Area 1 dashboard and enable options such as tagging and defanging emails, as well as Email Link Isolation, before setting up Office 365.

  1. Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.

  2. Go to Settings (the gear icon).

  3. Go to Email Configuration > Email Policies > Link Actions.

  4. What you do next depends on if you are an Advantage or Enterprise customer:

    1. If you are an Advantage customer:

      1. In Disposition Actions, select Edit.
      2. In the SUSPICIOUS disposition drop-down menu, change the action to URL Defang.

      Defang suspicious emails

      1. Select Save Disposition Actions.

    2. If you are an Enterprise customer:

      1. Enable Email Link Isolation.

      Enable Email Link Isolation

  5. Under Email Policies, select Text add-Ons.

  6. Select Edit.

  7. Enable the following options under Add Prefix To Subject:

    • Malicious - Enabled.
    • Suspicious - Enabled.
    • Spam - Enabled.
    • Bulk - Enabled.
    • Spoof - Enabled.
    • Originated Outside of Company - Optional.
    • Contains Encrypted Content - Optional.
    • Subject Prefix - Format as desired.

    Enable all the options mentioned in step 9

  8. In the same window, scroll down and enable the following options under Add Prefix To Body:

    • Malicious - Enabled.
    • Suspicious - Enabled.
    • Spam - Disabled.
    • Bulk - Disabled.
    • Spoof - Enabled.
    • Originated Outside of Company - Optional.
    • Body Prefix - Format as desired. You can use the default settings. The body prefix supports HTML tags for formatting.

    Enable all the options mentioned in step 7

  9. Select Update Text Add-Ons.

​​ Use cases

Refer to the following use cases to learn how to set up your environment for different scenarios.