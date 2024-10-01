Add retraction

On the Email Security (formerly Area 1) dashboard ↗ , select Domains under DOMAINS & ROUTING, then select NEW DOMAIN. Fill in the information to add a new domain: On FORWARDING TO : Enter Google.com .

: Enter . Adjust Hops to 2.

to 2. On Outbound TLS: Ensure you select Forward all messages over TLS. Select Publish Domain. Select RETRACT SETTINGS > Authorize Gmail. Upload the JSON file previously generated. Under DOMAINS, select the domain you added previously, then select SAVE.

Post delivery retractions for new threats

Email Security (formerly Area 1) is continuously gathering new information about phishing campaigns. Users might have email messages in their inboxes that were scanned by Email Security but not retracted initially because, at the time of scan, these email messages had not been identified as a threat. To mitigate risk, Email Security offers you tools to re-evaluate email messages at a fixed time interval based on knowledge Cloudflare may have acquired since initial delivery. Any email messages that fit this new threat knowledge will be retracted.

You can enable two options: