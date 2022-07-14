Text add-ons

When a message receives a specific disposition from Area 1, you can add additional information to the subject and body of each message.

This information provides additional context to your employees, which can help them make better decisions if you choose to have a more permissive email policy. Subject prefixes can tell recipients which category the message is in. Body prefixes provide more context about why the message was added to a specific category. Text add-ons are only applicable to customers using an inline setup.

To update or add a new add-on to the subject or body of a message: