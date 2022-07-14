Text add-ons
When a message receives a specific disposition from Area 1, you can add additional information to the subject and body of each message.
This information provides additional context to your employees, which can help them make better decisions if you choose to have a more permissive email policy. Subject prefixes can tell recipients which category the message is in. Body prefixes provide more context about why the message was added to a specific category.
Update text add-ons
To update or add a new add-on to the subject or body of a message:
Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
Go to Settings (the gear icon).
On Email Configuration, go to Email Policies > Text Add-Ons.
Click Edit.
For each Disposition, choose whether prefixes are Enabled and whether you want to update the Custom Label.
If desired, you can also use Subject Prefix or Body Prefix to update the text added before or after the rendered disposition:
- Body Prefix: Includes a dynamic value for
%LABELSthat lists the disposition and
%REASONSthat lists the reasons behind an assigned disposition. Can include additional, HTML-formatted text.
- Subject Prefix: Includes a dynamic value for
Click Update Text Add-Ons.