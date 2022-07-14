Phish reports
Area 1 automatically generates phish reports to provide an overview of your email traffic.
In the dashboard
To view phishing reports in the Area 1 dashboard, log in and explore the non-Settings areas of the Area 1 dashboard (Home, Email, Web, and Detection Details).
Through an email subscription
The same reports that are visible through the dashboard can also be delivered through an email.
To subscribe an email address to daily or weekly reports:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Go to Subscriptions > Email Subscriptions.
- Click Add Subscriber.
- Enter an Email and choose the desired reports.
- Click Add Subscriber.