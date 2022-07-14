Phish reports

Area 1 automatically generates phish reports to provide an overview of your email traffic.

​​ In the dashboard

To view phishing reports in the Area 1 dashboard, log in External link icon Open external link and explore the non-Settings areas of the Area 1 dashboard (Home, Email, Web, and Detection Details).

​​ Through an email subscription

The same reports that are visible through the dashboard can also be delivered through an email.

To subscribe an email address to daily or weekly reports: