Admin Quarantine
Admin Quarantine allows you to automatically prevent incoming messages from reaching a recipient’s inbox based on the disposition assigned by Area 1.
The messages sent to Admin Quarantine are determined by your domain settings.
Access Admin Quarantine
To view and potentially release emails from the Admin Quarantine, log in to the Area 1 dashboard and go to Email > Admin Quarantine.
You can view all quarantined emails as needed.
Release quarantined emails
From Admin Quarantine, you can also release quarantined emails by selecting one or more messages and then clicking … > Release.
These email messages will then be sent to the original recipients from the
[email protected] email address with the original message attached in a zip file.