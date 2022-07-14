Admin Quarantine

Admin Quarantine allows you to automatically prevent incoming messages from reaching a recipient’s inbox based on the disposition assigned by Area 1.

The messages sent to Admin Quarantine are determined by your domain settings.

​​ Access Admin Quarantine

To view and potentially release emails from the Admin Quarantine, log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link and go to Email > Admin Quarantine.

You can view all quarantined emails as needed.

​​ Release quarantined emails

From Admin Quarantine, you can also release quarantined emails by selecting one or more messages and then clicking … > Release.