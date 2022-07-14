Cloudflare Docs
Email-Security
Area 1 Email Security
API deployment setup

When you first get started with Area 1, you will need to set up a way to connect your current mail environment with Area 1.

BCC setup

Send messages to Area 1 via BCC configurations within your email provider:

Journalling setup

Send messages to Area 1 via a Journalling configuration within your email provider:

Next steps

Regardless of your setup (BCC or Journalling), you may also want to set up either manual or automatic retraction to take post-delivery actions against suspicious messages.