API deployment setup

When you first get started with Area 1, you will need to set up a way to connect your current mail environment with Area 1.

​​ BCC setup

Send messages to Area 1 via BCC configurations within your email provider:

​​ Journalling setup

Send messages to Area 1 via a Journalling configuration within your email provider:

​​ Next steps

Regardless of your setup (BCC or Journalling), you may also want to set up either manual or automatic retraction to take post-delivery actions against suspicious messages.