SIEM integration
With a bit of configuration, you can also bring Area 1 data into your SIEM tools to view message-level information outside of the dashboard and create your own custom reports.
Connect a SIEM tool
Step 1 - Set up your SIEM tool
For help setting up the proper configuration in your SIEM tool, refer to the following guides:
Step 2 - Create a webhook
To create a webhook in Area 1 and send data into a SIEM tool:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Go to Email Configuration > Domains & Routing > Alert Webhooks.
- Click New Webhook.
- For App Type, select SIEM.
- Choose Splunk or Sumologic.
- Enter the Auth Code and Target.
- Click Publish Webhook.